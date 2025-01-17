Russia: 3 Navalny lawyers sentenced to prison

Breaking
Russia: 3 Navalny lawyers sentenced to prisonJanuary 17, 2025
Three defense lawyers for Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who died in custody in 2024, were sentenced in Russia on Friday to between 3.5 and 5.5 years in prison.
Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Alexei Liptser were arrested in October 2023 and added to an official list of "terrorists and extremists" the following month.
Navalny's lawyers are accused of belonging to an extremist organization.
