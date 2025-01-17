Russia: 3 Navalny lawyers sentenced to prison

A Russian court has sentenced three lawyers of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to between 3.5 and 5.5 years in prison. They were found guilty of belonging to an extremist group, media reported.

Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Alexei Liptser were arrested in October 2023 and added to an official list of "terrorists and extremists" the following month.

Navalny's lawyers are accused of belonging to an extremist organization.

