Russell Brand questioned on sexual assault charges — report

UK comedian Russel Brand was called in for questioning by London police to respond to claims of three sexual offences, according to newspaper reports. Brand has previously denied claims of sexual harassment.

Brand has been accused by several women of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse. The claims came to light after an investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4. The 48-year-old has denied these allegations, saying he has never had non-consensual sex.

Scotland Yard said, "A man in his 40s attended a police station in south London on Thursday" for questioning in relation to "three non-recent sexual offences. Inquiries continue," without identifying Brand directly.

What has Brand been accused of

Police said claims of sexual assault had emerged after an inquiry was opened in September. Brand's former employers, the BBC and Channel 4, as well as a production company, have also opened investigations.

The Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4 TV's documentary show "Dispatches" reported four women had accused Brand of sex offences including rape, between 2006 and 2013.

The BBC recently said it had received a total of five complaints against Brand on "allegations of inappropriate conduct in the workplace, including urinating in bottles in a BBC studio".

Brand allegedly raped a woman in his Los Angeles home, according to the investigation by the newspapers and a documentary. He was also accused by an actress of sexual assault during the filming of the movie "Arthur" in New York, according to court documents.

He has also been accused of assaulting a 16-year-old woman while being in a relationship with her.

Brand is known for being a controversial stand-up comedian and an anti-establishment voice. He gained international popularity for his short-lived marriage to pop star Katy Perry.

