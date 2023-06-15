  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsSouth Sudan

Rules of war - Seeking humanity in armed conflicts

2 hours ago

In South Sudan, peace remains fragile years after the end of a brutal civil war. The film tells the story of a former soldier and diplomat determined to teach the "rules of war" to potential future combatants..

https://p.dw.com/p/4SgDa

Albert Schoneveld is a Red Cross worker whose job is to conduct workshops for the military, police and other armed parties on the "rules of war" - in case the conflict flares up again. First and foremost, combatants learn that civilians must be protected in any conflict. Schoneveld's questions also provoke reflections on the consequences of war, ethical principles, and one's own role in the army. The film shows his efforts to change behavior in a country where atrocities were committed by all sides during the civil war. Those who use weapons against others, he believes, should learn to treat civilians, combatants and prisoners alike with more humanity.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin visit a site of a mass grave in the town of Bucha

Ukraine updates: Explosions in Kyiv as African leaders visit

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A hand holding a mobile phone

SADC countries scrap roaming charges

SADC countries scrap roaming charges

Digital World2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her hand perpendicular to her forehead

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

Is Bangladesh edging closer to China and Russia?

Politics24 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A view of Neuschwanstein castle with forest and cliffs in the foreground

German police arrest US tourist over Neuschwanstein death

German police arrest US tourist over Neuschwanstein death

Crime5 hours ago01:28 min
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Italien gleichgeschlechtliche Eltern

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Society5 hours ago04:35 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, flanked by other people, walks across the tarmac with a Syrian Air jet in the distance behind him

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

PoliticsJune 15, 202303:57 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

SocietyJune 14, 202304:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage