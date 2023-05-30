Rules of War - Seeking Humanity in Armed Conflicts
Albert Schoneveld is a Red Cross worker whose job is to conduct workshops for local rebel groups on the "rules of war" - in case the conflict flares up again.
First and foremost, soldiers learn that civilians must be protected in any conflict. Schoneveld's questions also provoke reflections on the consequences of war, ethical principles and one's own role in the army.
The film shows his efforts to change behavior in a country where atrocities were committed by all sides during the civil war. Those who use weapons against others, he believes, should learn to treat civilians, combatants and prisoners alike with more humanity.
