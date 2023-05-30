  1. Skip to content
ConflictsSouth Sudan

Rules of War - Seeking Humanity in Armed Conflicts

48 minutes ago

In South Sudan, peace remains fragile years after the end of a brutal civil war. The film tells the story of a former soldier and diplomat determined to teach the "rules of war" to potential future combatants.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RhIj
Image: Taskovski Films
Image: Taskovski Films

Albert Schoneveld is a Red Cross worker whose job is to conduct workshops for local rebel groups on the "rules of war" - in case the conflict flares up again.

Image: Taskovski Films

 

 

 

 

First and foremost, soldiers learn that civilians must be protected in any conflict. Schoneveld's questions also provoke reflections on the consequences of war, ethical principles and one's own role in the army.

Image: Taskovski Films

The film shows his efforts to change behavior in a country where atrocities were committed by all sides during the civil war. Those who use weapons against others, he believes, should learn to treat civilians, combatants and prisoners alike with more humanity.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 16.06.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 16.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 16.06.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 17.06.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 18.06.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 19.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 21.06.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 19.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

