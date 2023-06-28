Seven months before Russia attacked Ukraine, a crew started filming in Lithuania. They accompanied NATO troops, a mayor, a retired couple and a Latvian-Russian bon vivant. Then comes February 24, 2022.

Image: New Docs

When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the head of the village of Rukla took up arms. Vilma has been training her entire family in paramilitary national defense ever since. She believes the military threat to Western Europe from Russia is real.

Image: New Docs

For Georgi, a pensioner, this is Western propaganda. "Who needs tanks today?" grumbles the native Belarusian.

"Rukla - Currently no Enemy in Sight" allows for a kind of time travel, a chance to once again experience the sense of European security that ended with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 08.07.2023 – 11:03 UTC

SAT 08.07.2023 – 22:03 UTC

SUN 09.07.2023 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4