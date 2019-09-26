Rudy Giuliani faces subpoena in Ukraine probe

US Democrats have issued a subpoena to Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer, to hand over Ukraine-related documents as part of a presidential impeachment probe.

Documents posted on the House Oversight and Reform Committee website said Giuliani had until October 15 to produce the required information.

"Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the president in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the office of the president," the committee chairmen said in a letter to Giuliani on Monday. "You stated more recently that you are in possession of evidence — in the form of text messages, phone records and other communications — indicating that you were not acting alone and that other Trump administration officials may have been involved in this scheme."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and the heads of two other panels conducting investigations are seeking all communications by Giuliani and three other attorneys related to the US president's alleged effort to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch "politically-motivated investigations" against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Giuliani's name appears in the transcript of the controversial phone conversation between the US and Ukrainian presidents.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump railed against Schiff, suggesting he be arrested for treason for distorting his July 25 conversation with Zelenskiy. "Adam Schiff made up a phony call and he read it Congress and he read it to the people of the United States and it's a disgrace," he said.

In those comments, Schiff said the call to Zelenskiy "reads like a classic organized crime shakedown" and parodied the president's remarks.

Trump asked Australian PM to help discredit Mueller inquiry

The New York Times on Monday also reported that Trump asked the Australian prime minister to provide Attorney General William Barr with information to help discredit the Mueller inquiry.

The request was made during a recent telephone call between Trump and the Australian leader, Scott Morrison, according to the newspaper which cited two unnamed US officials.

A transcript of the telephone conversation was restricted to just a small group of aides. This is similar to the conditions which surrounded Trump's telephone conversation with Zelenskiy.

According to one of the officials from the US Justice Department, the recent telephone call with Morrison was one of "a number of times" that the president had made for the attorney general as part of the investigation into the origins of the original FBI investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential race.

Known as the Mueller inquiry, the FBI examined Trump and his aides' connections with Russia and whether they had played a role in the 2016 US presidential election. Trump had previously called the inquiry "a political witch hunt."

Pompeo took part in phone call: reports

News of the subpoena came as The Wall Street Journal reported that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took part in the July phone conversation between Trump and Zelenskiy. On Friday, Pompeo was also issued a subpoena for documents related to the Ukraine scandal.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said Monday that Senate rules would require him to take up any articles of impeachment against Trump if approved by the House, refuting talk that the Republican-controlled body would try to sidestep the matter.

"I would have no choice but to take it up," McConnell said on CNBC. "How long you're on it is a whole different matter."

