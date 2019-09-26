Rudy Giuliani faces subpoena in Ukraine probe

US Democrats have issued a subpoena to Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer, to hand over Ukraine-related documents as part of a presidential impeachment probe.

Documents posted on the House Oversight and Reform Committee website said Giuliani had until October 15 to produce the required information.

"Our inquiry includes an investigation of credible allegations that you acted as an agent of the president in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the office of the president," the committee chairmen said in a letter to Giuliani.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and the heads of two other panels conducting investigations are seeking all communications by Giuliani and three other attorneys related to the US president's alleged effort to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch "politically-motivated investigations" against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Giuliani's name appears in the transcript of the controversial phone conversation between the US and Ukrainian presidents.

Pompeo took part in phone call: reports

News of the subpoena came as The Wall Street Journal reported that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took part in the July phone conversation between Trump and Zelenskiy. On Friday, Pompeo was also issued a subpoena for documents related to the Ukraine scandal.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said Monday that Senate rules would require him to take up any articles of impeachment against Trump if approved by the House, refuting talk that the Republican-controlled body would try to sidestep the matter.

"I would have no choice but to take it up," McConnell said on CNBC. "How long you're on it is a whole different matter."

