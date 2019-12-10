Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies aged 61

Marie Fredriksson, the lead singer of the Swedish pop duo Roxette, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 61, her management said in a statement. Fredriksson had been struggling with cancer-related illnesses since 2002.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce that Marie Fredriksson of Roxette has passed away in the morning of December 9, following a 17-year long battle with cancer," Dimberg Jernberg Management said.

Fredriksson shot to fame in the 90s as part of her duo with guitarist Per Gessle. Their biggest hits include "Listen to your heart" and "The look," as well as international sensation "It must have been love," which was included in the soundtrack of the Richard Gere and Julia Roberts romantic comedy Pretty Woman.

The Swedish duo were a big hit in Germany; they are performing for a primetime weekend show on national TV station ZDF in this 2011 image

Her cancer went into remission in 2010 and she returned to the studio, but six years later her condition again worsened and doctors advised her to stop touring and rest.

Roxette has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide. They are the second-best selling Swedish act after ABBA.

"You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colors," per Gessle said in a message to his music partner of more than 30 years.

es/msh (AFP, AP)