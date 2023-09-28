  1. Skip to content
Rotterdam: Several dead after twin shootings by same suspect

September 28, 2023

Police in Rotterdam in the Netherlands say that a gunman dressed in combat gear opened fire first in an apartment and then the university medical center nearby. The 32-year-old suspect was armed with a handgun.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WvjQ
Netherlands' police officers gather near the entrance to The Erasmus University Medical Center (Erasmus MC) in Rotterdam on September 28, 2023, which was cordoned off after two reported shooting incidents.
The university hospital in Rotterdam is one of the city's main healthcare facilities, located on the campus in the south of the city center Image: BAS CZERWINSKI/ANP/AFP

Police in Rotterdam said on Thursday that an unspecified number of people had been killed in two shooting incidents in the city, one of which at the Erasmus Medical Center at the city's university. 

"The two shooting incidents in Rotterdam have resulted in fatalities. We will first inform family and relatives and will explain more later," the city police said in a statement on social media. 

Elite police units had stormed the facility.

Police said that the 32-year-old man in custody was believed to have carried out both shootings and to have acted alone, though investigations were still nascent.

Netherlands' police officers enter The Erasmus University Medical Center (Erasmus MC) in Rotterdam on September 28, 2023, which was cordoned off after two reported shooting incidents.
The area around the hospital was cordoned off amid the shootingsImage: BAS CZERWINSKI/ANP/AFP

They had arrested the man, a Rotterdam resident, under the hospital's helipad.

Police said there were an unknown number of fatalities and said they continued to search the facility for people who might have barricaded themselves in or for potential victims.

The Erasmus Medical Center appealed on social media for people not to go to the site and to head for another medical facility instead.

Police scheduled a press conference for Thursday evening.   

Participants in Rotterdam's marathon crossing the Erasmus Bridge. Archive image from 2014.
The Erasmus Bridge to the south of Rotterdam's city center leads towards the campus area — on the far bank of the river as seen in this imageImage: Robin Utrecht/ANP/picture alliance

More to follow... 

msh/jcg (AFP, dpa, Reuters) 

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh ride a truck on their way to Kornidzor in Syunik region, Armenia, as thousands flee the region after Baku took control last week
Live

Nagorno-Karabakh: 'Republic' to be dissolved by January 2024

ConflictsSeptember 28, 2023
