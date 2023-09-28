Rotterdam: Several dead after twin shootings by same suspect

Police in Rotterdam in the Netherlands say that a gunman dressed in combat gear opened fire first in an apartment and then the university medical center nearby. The 32-year-old suspect was armed with a handgun.

Police in Rotterdam said on Thursday that an unspecified number of people had been killed in two shooting incidents in the city, one of which at the Erasmus Medical Center at the city's university.

"The two shooting incidents in Rotterdam have resulted in fatalities. We will first inform family and relatives and will explain more later," the city police said in a statement on social media.

Elite police units had stormed the facility.

Police said that the 32-year-old man in custody was believed to have carried out both shootings and to have acted alone, though investigations were still nascent.

The area around the hospital was cordoned off amid the shootings Image: BAS CZERWINSKI/ANP/AFP

They had arrested the man, a Rotterdam resident, under the hospital's helipad.

Police said there were an unknown number of fatalities and said they continued to search the facility for people who might have barricaded themselves in or for potential victims.

The Erasmus Medical Center appealed on social media for people not to go to the site and to head for another medical facility instead.

Police scheduled a press conference for Thursday evening.

The Erasmus Bridge to the south of Rotterdam's city center leads towards the campus area — on the far bank of the river as seen in this image Image: Robin Utrecht/ANP/picture alliance

msh/jcg (AFP, dpa, Reuters)