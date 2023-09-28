  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Nagorno-Karabakh
Ukraine
Migration
CrimeNetherlands

Rotterdam: 2 dead after twin shootings by same suspect

September 28, 2023

Police in Rotterdam in the Netherlands say that a gunman dressed in combat gear opened fire first in an apartment and then the university medical center nearby. The 32-year-old suspect was armed with a handgun.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WvjQ
Netherlands' police officers gather near the entrance to The Erasmus University Medical Center (Erasmus MC) in Rotterdam on September 28, 2023, which was cordoned off after two reported shooting incidents.
The university hospital in Rotterdam is one of the city's main healthcare facilities, located on the campus in the south of the city center Image: BAS CZERWINSKI/ANP/AFP

Police in Rotterdam said on Thursday that two people had been killed in two shooting incidents in the city, one of which at the Erasmus Medical Center at the city's university. 

"The two shooting incidents in Rotterdam have resulted in fatalities. We will first inform family and relatives and will explain more later," the city police said in an initial statement on social media. 

Elite police units had stormed the facility.

What do we know about the victims and suspect? 

In a later press conference, police said that the suspect was thought to have first killed a 39-year-old woman at a residential address, caused a fire to start, and then to have moved on to a classroom at the medical center, killing a 46-year-old lecturer at the facility. 

A 14-year-old girl, the daughter of the dead woman, was also injured in the residential attack.

Rotterdam Police Chief Fred Westerbeke said that the 32-year-old in custody was believed to have carried out both shootings and to have acted alone.

Netherlands' police officers enter The Erasmus University Medical Center (Erasmus MC) in Rotterdam on September 28, 2023, which was cordoned off after two reported shooting incidents.
The area around the hospital was cordoned off amid the shootingsImage: BAS CZERWINSKI/ANP/AFP

They had arrested the man, a Rotterdam resident and a student at the university, under the hospital's helipad. 

His possible motive was not yet clear, police said. He was armed with a handgun and wearing a bulletproof vest.

Several homes were damaged as part of the first stage of his attack, police said, one of which was the suspect's own address. They described the attacks as targeted.

The suspected shooter had a prior criminal record, for animal abuse in 2021. 

Fires at both sites, medical center open to visitors again

The fire department said it was investigating potential arson cases after fires at both the home and the university. Police said it was too early to comment during the press conference about media reports that the man had used Molotov cocktails or similar incendiary devices.

Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said there was "great emotion" in the city after many people had witnessed the "horrible incident." 

"We will make sure we provide care for people who need it," he said.

The Erasmus Medical Center at one point appealed on social media for people not to go to the site and to head for another medical facility instead. But by the middle of Thursday evening, the all-clear was given again and visitors were told they were welcome once more. 

Rotterdam is home to the busiest port in all of Europe and is the second most populous city in the Netherlands after Amsterdam, home to more than half a million people. In recent years its struggles with gang violence and with frequent imports of contraband bound either for the Netherlands or other locations in Europe have been well documented.

 

Participants in Rotterdam's marathon crossing the Erasmus Bridge. Archive image from 2014.
The Erasmus Bridge to the south of Rotterdam's city center leads towards the campus area — on the far bank of the river as seen in this imageImage: Robin Utrecht/ANP/picture alliance

msh/jcg (AFP, dpa, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh ride a truck on their way to Kornidzor in Syunik region, Armenia, as thousands flee the region after Baku took control last week
Live

Nagorno-Karabakh: 'Republic' to be dissolved by January 2024

ConflictsSeptember 28, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

The civil war ended, but in Amhara region Fano militia continues fighting against the government forces

Is Ethiopia facing a fresh wave of conflict?

Is Ethiopia facing a fresh wave of conflict?

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

external

Afghanistan faces another winter of hunger

Afghanistan faces another winter of hunger

Food SecuritySeptember 28, 202302:36 min
More from Asia

Germany

Feet of refugees who are queuing in the accommodation center in Eisenhüttenstadt

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

Immigrants in Germany: Who gets what kind of support?

SocietySeptember 28, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Robert Fico, leader of the Smer-SD party, stands in front of a blue background printed with the year 2023 during an electoral TV debate, Bratislava, Slovakia, September 26, 2023

Election is a test of Slovakia's faith in liberal democracy

Election is a test of Slovakia's faith in liberal democracy

PoliticsSeptember 28, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A woman walks through La Palma airport in Spain with a trolley

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

MigrationSeptember 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Dark clouds roll past the US Capitol

US government shutdowns: A chronology

US government shutdowns: A chronology

PoliticsSeptember 28, 20239 images
More from North America
Go to homepage