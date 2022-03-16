 Roth: ′The situation remains extremely dangerous′ | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 16.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Roth: 'The situation remains extremely dangerous'

Watch video 01:40

More in the Media Center

For many Ukrainians fleeing war, Berlin's central station is their first stop in Germany.

Volunteers provide a welcome in Berlin for refugees 16.03.2022

Oksana Baranovska and her 13-year-old son were taken in by a couple in the German town of Moers.

Ukrainian refugees find comfort with host families 16.03.2022

28.02.2022 February 28, 2022, Ramstein Air Base, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany: A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 388th Fighter Squadron approaches a KC-10 Extender aircraft to receive fuel over Eastern Europe February 28, 2022. The warplanes are deployed for NATO Enhanced Air Policing operations to counter the Russia treat against Ukraine. Ramstein Air Base Germany - ZUMAp138 20220228_zaa_p138_002 Copyright: xA1cxEdgarxGrimaldo/U.SxAirx

Germany wants advanced US fighter jets: A game changer? 16.03.2022

On 6 Feb. 2022, Istanbul's Galataport, a newly constructed shoreline promenade for cruise ships to dock and a shopping area for tourists as well as Turkish citizens to visit, expanded areas open to the public, with several new shopping locations, restaurants cafes and dining areas open to visitors from Turkey and abroad. (Photo by Diego Cupolo/NurPhoto)

Turkey tourism threatened by war in Ukraine 16.03.2022

Read also

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 14: Rolls-Royce Employee Oliver Nebelung, assistant team leader in the company's Vertical Core Division, inspects a Rolls-Royce Trent XWB airplane engine to be used in the Airbus A350 XWB aircraft, on June 14, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The company says that the XWB, which stands for 'Extra Wide Body,' is one of the most fuel-efficient jet engines in the world and among the monst quiet in its category, and costs around $20 million (18 million euros). The engine, whose data connectivity allows for better monitoring over previous models, entered commercial service in January 2015. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Ukraine war: German 'dual-use exports' to Russia under scrutiny 16.03.2022

The EU's fourth round of sanctions against Russia has targeted products that have both civilian and military use. DW explores how dual-use goods, until now, could have slipped under the radar.

Unbekannte haben in Oberhausen eine Fensterscheibe eines russisch-polnischen Supermarkts zerschlagen und weiße Farbe an die Fassade geschmiert. Der Staatsschutz der Polizei Essen untersuche den Fall, den man noch nicht abschließend beurteilen könne, sagte am Donnerstag ein Polizeisprecher. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German police report hundreds of anti-Russian attacks 16.03.2022

Federal police have said that politicaly motivated vandalism and assault were on the rise. However, officials warned that false reports of xenophobic attacks could also be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Frieden für die Ukraine – Demos in Tuzla (Bosnien und Herzegowina) COPYRIGHT?: Klix.ba Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: März 2022 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen? Tuzla

Ukraine: Talks with Russia could yield results in days, Kyiv says — as it happened 13.03.2022

Russia and Ukraine have both signaled progress in cease-fire talks despite the ongoing violence. Moscow said it had targeted "foreign mercenaries" in a rocket attack which hit western Ukraine.

A soldier presents a so-called 'Butterfly' mine during the journalists training course 'Safety and Behaviour in Conflict Zones' near Hammelburg, Germany, 05 December 2007. The five-day training course is aimed to picture the dangers to journalists working in conflict zones. Photo: Bodo Marks

Fact Check: Is Russia using butterfly mines in Ukraine? 15.03.2022

PFM-1, known as "butterfly mines," look like toys and are therefore particularly dangerous for children. Russia has been accused of using the weapons in the war against Ukraine, but is there evidence for this?