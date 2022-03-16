Roth: 'The situation remains extremely dangerous'

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The EU's fourth round of sanctions against Russia has targeted products that have both civilian and military use. DW explores how dual-use goods, until now, could have slipped under the radar.
Federal police have said that politicaly motivated vandalism and assault were on the rise. However, officials warned that false reports of xenophobic attacks could also be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
Russia and Ukraine have both signaled progress in cease-fire talks despite the ongoing violence. Moscow said it had targeted "foreign mercenaries" in a rocket attack which hit western Ukraine.
PFM-1, known as "butterfly mines," look like toys and are therefore particularly dangerous for children. Russia has been accused of using the weapons in the war against Ukraine, but is there evidence for this?
