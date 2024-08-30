Rostock recruits foreign healthcare staff to Germany

MigrationGermanyRostock recruits foreign healthcare staff to Germany To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationGermanyChristine Bayer08/30/2024August 30, 2024Europe's aging population needs more healthcare professionals, but staff shortages persist. The University of Rostock is addressing this by recruiting skilled workers from Vietnam and India, resulting in more candidates than available positions. https://p.dw.com/p/4jqXDAdvertisement