Rostock recruits foreign healthcare staff to Germany

Christine Bayer
August 30, 2024

Europe's aging population needs more healthcare professionals, but staff shortages persist. The University of Rostock is addressing this by recruiting skilled workers from Vietnam and India, resulting in more candidates than available positions.

