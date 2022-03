Shift

Rosebell Kagumire fights for women's rights

Ugandan journalist and activist Rosebell Kagumire fights to give women in Africa a voice: Curating the website “africanfeminism.com”, she focusses on documenting African women’s realities – that includes topics from violence to financial freedom to other successes. In order to keep publishing, Kagumire spent a few months abroad in Senegal, to flee her own government in Kampala, Uganda.