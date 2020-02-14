 Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in false passport case | News | DW | 07.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in false passport case

Brazilian football star Ronaldinho and his brother were caught using false papers while traveling from Sao Paulo to Asuncion. They were found using Paraguayan passports which they said they thought had been a present.

Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, whose full name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, center, leaves the attorney general's office in Asuncion (picture-alliance/AP/J. Saenz)

Former Brazilian football player Ronaldinho was arrested on Friday after he and his brother entered Paraguay with false documentation.

Authorities said they would not be pressing charges, even though the former Barcelona player had already admitted guilt.

Ronaldinho Gaucho and his brother and business manager Roberto Assis entered Paraguay with false documentation. They arrived at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport with Brazilian documentation, but were given Paraguayan passports as soon as they got off the plane at Asuncion.

Both claimed the document was a gift, and that they committed the crime unwittingly.

Their lawyer Federico Delfino said Brazilian passport holders were allowed to enter Paraguay without a visa. He did not provide an explanation why they did not use their original passports.

Ronaldinho, who retired from professional soccer in 2018, and his brother submitted voluntarily to the investigation. 

Read more: Footballers Ronaldinho and Giggs enthrall Pakistani fans

The pair were reportedly given the documents by Brazilian businessman Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who has already been arrested.

They were invited to the country by a local casino owner, and were to participate in a football clinic for children, and launch a book.

Ronaldinho's passport had been confiscated by Brazilian authorities when he was involved in an illegal construction scheme, but had since been returned to him. He had traveled to the US, Europe, and China using his passport after that.

Ronaldinho was named the FIFA World player in 2004 and 2005, and was part of the Brazilian national team that won the world cup in 2002.

tg/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Pele 1970

Pele says he's fine despite ill health rumors 14.02.2020

Pele has given his fans reassurances over his health, saying he is "doing fine". His son had given an interview suggesting otherwise. The Brazilian is considered by many as the greatest to ever play the beautiful game.

Kazuyoshi Miura (Yokohama FC), Nov. 24, 2019 - Football / Soccer : 2019 J2 League match between Yokohama FC 2-0 Ehime FC

World's oldest footballer Kazuyoshi Miura signs on for 35th season 11.01.2020

He's older than his boss and started playing before most of his teammates were born, but Kazuyoshi Miura is ready for one more season. The Japanese footballer turns 53 next month and will be playing in the top flight.

Neymar Brasilien Karneval

Neymar sponsors withdraw ads after rape accusation 08.06.2019

A woman who has accused Brazilian soccer star Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel has testified to Sao Paulo police. His sponsors are backing out, but Neymar still enjoys massive support in his home country.

Advertisement