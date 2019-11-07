 Ronald Reagan statue unveiled in Berlin near site of Cold War speech | News | DW | 08.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ronald Reagan statue unveiled in Berlin near site of Cold War speech

The larger-than-life statue sits atop the US Embassy, near where Reagan gave his "tear down this wall" speech. Earlier, Merkel thanked the US for its help, but she reserved her praise for a different former US president.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveils a statue of former President Ronald Reagan in Berlin, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fischer)

A bronze statue of former US President Ronald Reagan was presented in Berlin on Friday, on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled the 7-foot (2.1-meter) statue, hailing it as a "monumental moment."

The statue sits on the embassy's terrace, overlooking the landmark Brandenburg Gate and the site where Reagan gave his famous 1987 speech urging the Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to support peace and "tear down this Wall."

Pompeo praised Reagan, saying he "courageously denounced the greatest threat to that freedom, the Soviet empire, the evil empire."

Merkel thanks ... Bush

In a press conference earlier with Pompeo, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel thanked the United States for its support in reunification, but she mentioned another US leader in her remarks.

"That the USA, along with George Bush, helped and supported us on the path to German reunification is something that we will never forget," she said at the press conference with Pompeo.

A statue of former US President Ronald Reagan at the US Embassy in Berlin (US-Botschaft Berlin)

The 7-foot statue overlooks the site of Reagan's "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this Wall" speech in 1987

Former US President George H.W. Bush served after Reagan, but was in office for the fall of the Wall and has been remembered for his key support in achieving German unification.

Lukewarm response in Berlin

Berlin officials have rejected accusations that Reagan has been given short shrift in memorials in the city — pointing out that a plaque already marks the site where he held his speech and that he was named an honorary citizen in 1992.

"The contributions of US Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan to Berlin as well as to German unity are well known in Berlin," Sabine Bangert, a Berlin lawmaker in charge of memorials, told the Associated Press.

"Kennedy's ... 'Ich bin ein Berliner' speech and Ronald Reagan's memorable Berlin sentence from 1987, 'Mr. Gorbachev tear down this wall,' as well as Barack Obama's speech at the Brandenburg Gate in 2016, are in all of our memories," she added.

rs/sms  (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger and his statue

    Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows

    He was back

    Champion bodybuilder and ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has a statue in front of the house where the Austrian actor was born, in the southern Austrian village of Thal. In October 2011, Schwarzenegger returned to his hometown to officially open a museum dedicated to his life, the contents of which includes memorabilia, statues and even dumbbells.

  • Karl-Marx-statue in Trier, Germany

    Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows

    Question Marx

    The German philosopher Karl Marx once said: "Surround yourself with people who make you happy." But not everyone was pleased when China gifted a statue of the socialist revolutionary in 2018 to his hometown of Trier to celebrate his 200th birthday. A German group representing victims of Communism said at the time: "We say yes to a debate about Marx, but no to his worship."

  • Cristiano Ronaldo bust

    Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows

    Head wrong

    A bust of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was met with mirth at its unveiling in 2017. The Portuguese star's head was designed by artist Emanuel Santos to commemorate an airport being renamed after him in Madeira. However, it looked nothing like the ex-Real Madrid forward which sparked many amusing memes on social media. The bust was replaced by a more representative impression a year later.

  • Michael Jackson statue, Craven Cottage, London

    Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows

    Bad

    A statue of Michael Jackson, commissioned by Fulham F.C. owner Mohamed Al Fayed, was unveiled outside the club's stadium to a mixed reaction in 2011. The decision made the club a "laughing stock" according to fans. Al Fayed responded defiantly saying: "If some stupid fans don't understand and appreciate such a gift this guy gave to the world, they can go to hell." In 2013, the statue was removed.

    Author: John Silk


DW recommends

Berlin gets unwanted Ronald Reagan statue

Ronald Reagan is already an honorary citizen of Berlin, so city authorities have always deemed a statue inappropriate. Nonetheless, a bronze replica of the former president is set to be inaugurated at the US Embassy. (07.11.2019)  

George H.W. Bush viewed Germany as friend and partner, says ex-World Bank boss

The former US president supported German unification when others would not. He did so because he believed German democracy had succeeded, Bush's point man for German unification, Robert Zoellick, told DW. (01.12.2018)  

Suspect statues — when monuments raised eyebrows

From Jacko to Arnie — controversy has never been far away when statues are made. Following the announcement of the Ronald Reagan statue in Berlin, DW takes a look at some of the replicas that have caused most concern. (07.11.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

US-Präsident Ronald Reagan in West-Berlin 1987

Berlin gets unwanted Ronald Reagan statue 07.11.2019

Ronald Reagan is already an honorary citizen of Berlin, so city authorities have always deemed a statue inappropriate. Nonetheless, a bronze replica of the former president is set to be inaugurated at the US Embassy.

US Außenminister Pompeo in Deutschland / Mödlareuth

Mike Pompeo tours Germany amid tense relations 07.11.2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has begun an official visit to Germany. Relations between the NATO allies are at a low, but a recent announcement by one of Angela Merkel's ministers seemed to nod to US complaints.

Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo carries divisive US messages to Germany 06.11.2019

US top diplomat Pompeo is in Germany to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall. He knows the country well, as he was stationed here during the Cold War. But how much longer will the US keep troops stationed in Germany?

Advertisement