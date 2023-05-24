  1. Skip to content
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially entered the race for the White House, hoping to be the Republican Party's candidateImage: Phil Sears/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: DeSantis enters 2024 presidential race, taking on Trump

14 minutes ago

The governor of Florida has filed paperwork to enter the 2024 US presidential race, seeking to beat out Trump to become the Republican candidate. He will later announce his bid during an event with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RmWc

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday officially entered the 2024 US presidential race, filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

The move comes ahead of a planned announcement on Twitter with the social media platform's CEO Elon Musk.

DeSantis will face off against former President Donald Trump and other members of the GOP in the hopes of being the Republican Party candidate during next year's race for the White House.

DeSantis has managed to generate a following among Republican voters and is positioning himself as a younger and more electable version of the former president.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

kb/rs (AP, Reuters)

