ArchitectureItaly

Rome’s famous Trevi fountain sparkles again after clean-up

Cormac Walsh
December 23, 2024

One of Rome's most famous tourist attractions has been restored in time for the Catholic Jubilee in 2025. The Trevi fountain re-opened after a big clean-up that took three months to remove years of grime that had built up on it.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oVND
