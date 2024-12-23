Rome’s famous Trevi fountain sparkles again after clean-up

ArchitectureItalyRome’s famous Trevi fountain sparkles again after clean-upTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoArchitectureItalyCormac Walsh12/23/2024December 23, 2024One of Rome's most famous tourist attractions has been restored in time for the Catholic Jubilee in 2025. The Trevi fountain re-opened after a big clean-up that took three months to remove years of grime that had built up on it.https://p.dw.com/p/4oVNDAdvertisement