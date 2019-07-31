 Romans critical of Spanish Steps sitting ban | News | DW | 08.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Romans critical of Spanish Steps sitting ban

Citizens of Rome took to social media to accuse the city of having the wrong priorities. "The Eternal City" has been dealing with the damage, litter, and congestion caused by overtourism for years.

The Spanish Steps in Rome

The Italian capital has been grappling with the increasingly devastating effects of overtourism for years, but locals say a new push to enforce a ban on sitting on the famous Spanish Steps is "foolishness" and a waste of resources.

The Spanish Steps, known in Italian as Trinita dei Monti for the church that sits atop them, have long been a favorite resting place for tired tourists. However, on Tuesday, police began enforcing a €250 euro ($280) fine for sitting on the steps, which can be raised up to €400 ($450) if the person dirties or damages the structure as well.

Italian journalist Edgardo Gulotta wrote on Twitter that it was ridiculous to focus on such a small issue when Rome has so many bigger problems.

"Rome goes from one excess to another," he wrote. "In a city in almost complete disarray...at the most famous stairway in the world, Trinita dei Monti, eight vigilant policemen are ready to issue a fine. In the rest of the capital, meanwhile, potholes, garbage, and buses in flames."

The city's most well-traveled streets are routinely plagued by massive potholes, while residents also complain that after bad weather, strewn garbage, fallen trees, and debris often go weeks or months without being removed. The city's public transport system is in disrepair, and a planned new subway line has been constantly delayed.

Singer and animal rights activist Daniela Martani also pointed out that the municipal government was making "a stairway more important than life of horses" being forced to drive away "idiot tourists" in the chaos of Rome's historic center during a record-breaking heatwave in Europe.

"Shame," she said.

Vittorio Sgarbi, the former minister of culture, told Italian news agency Adnkronos that "protecting a monument is fine...but the ban on sitting down is really excessive."

Sgarbi,  who has had a controversial role in politics and more than once been accused of corruption, called the law a fascist-style provision."

Clampdown on overtourism excesses

Last year, Rome implemented new rules to try and quell some of the worst excesses of overtourism. It banned street performers dressing up as historical figures, such as gladiators, to pose with tourists for a small fee. It also put an end to selling alcohol after 2 am, organized pub crawls, and eating near or on its many monuments and foundations. Tour buses have also been banned from the ancient city center.

Visitors to the city may also notice an increased police presence downtown to make sure the new rules are being strongly enforced.

Rome is not the only Italian city grappling with the damage caused by millions of tourists. Venice, much smaller and harder to navigate than the capital, is calling for a cruise ship ban as both the ships and the streams of tourists who come off them are making the city dangerously congested.

Watch video 02:23

How to manage mass tourism

DW recommends

Austrian, German tourists fined in Italy for hammock, coffee incidents

Italy has been clamping down on anti-social or unwanted behavior in its tourist centers. In Trieste it involved a hammock, in Venice a camping stove and a cup of coffee by the ancient Rialto bridge. (19.07.2019)  

Venice protests against huge cruise ships

After a 275-meter cruise ship crashed into a tourist boat, Venice residents have demanded that the giant vessels stay away. The issue of cruise liners sailing Venice's Giudecca Canal has long been a point of tension. (08.06.2019)  

Overtourism: where will it take us?

At the ITB travel trade show in Berlin "overtourism" is hotly debated. Majorca, Venice and Berlin — they all suffer from the excesses of tourism, even though tourists are an important economic factor. (07.03.2018)  

How Amsterdam is fighting mass tourism

No other city in the world is cracking down so radically on mass tourism. The Dutch capital is fending off a particular kind of visitor with all the means it can muster. (07.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

How to manage mass tourism  

Related content

Europe by train Giulia Saudelli Luisa von Richthofen

A look back: Europe by train 31.07.2019

DW reporters Giulia Saudelli and Luisa von Richthofen traveled through Europe for three weeks with an Interrail ticket. Accompanied by good wishes from the editors and numerous followers on Instagram. How was the trip?

A polar bear swims in Hanover Zoo eating a sorbet (picture-alliance/dpa/H.-C. Dittrich)

Germany records all-time hottest June temperature 30.06.2019

The last day of June has beaten all previous temperature highs for the month. Heat-related deaths have been reported in several European countries.

Symbolbild Handelsbeziehungen EU - China

The possible impact of China's Belt and Road agreement with Italy 20.03.2019

Italy is set to become the first G7 nation to sign up for China’s controversial Belt and Road Initiative. But what does the agreement mean for the EU and its joint trade plan for China?

Advertisement