Europe

Romania's 'Sunday for Future' proves a test of endurance

Romanians abroad wanting to vote in European Parliamentary elections had to wait hours to cast their ballot. Dana Alexandra Scherle queued outside Romania's consulate in Bonn to take part. This is what she experienced.

Romanians wave a large EU flag during a 2020 USR PLUS alliance European Parliament elections rally

On Sunday, Romanians not only got to cast their ballot in the European Parliament elections. The also had their say in a referendum on whether the government should be banned from changing judicial legislation via emergency decrees. And if they want a ban on any amnesty and pardoning for corruption-related crimes.

At the Romanian consulate in Bonn, hundreds began gathering in the early morning to take part in this crucial vote. A young man with a blue cap and a tank top welcomed the strangers queuing as if they were close friends: "Hey, it's cool you showed up!" Then, triumphantly, he shouted: "Today, we're going to topple the PSD [Social Democratic Party of Romania]!" The waiting Romanians clapped ecstatically. They, like so many others, have had enough of the Social Democrats governing Romania, who have been repeatedly criticized by Brussels for trying to relax the country's anti-corruption laws.

The young man in the tank top told me that "if there were less corruption in Romania the country's economy would be doing better. Then we would not have to work in Germany to make a living but would be in our home country." A bearded man in his 40s nodded in agreement, adding: "I was lucky, I could take my wife and children along with me to Germany, but few of my colleagues could do that. They miss their families at lot and are always very sad."

Watch video 05:02

Judges in Romania under pressure

'I have not seen my children in months'

When a young mother joined the queue, which within minutes had grown several hundred meters long, an elegantly dressed lady with dark shades told her: "Come over, you can squeeze in, no problem." Several seasonal workers, who had traveled to Bonn from surrounding areas in order to vote, smiled and moved aside to let her join the queue. One of them told me that "I have not seen my children in months" and then showed me a picture of his family on his phone. Another told me: "I don't really want to return to Romania, my life has been here in Germany for many years now. But I want to vote so that my friends and children have a better life sometime."

I, too, relocated to Germany from Romania. I have lived here since 2001. I speak both German and Romanian, and have dual nationality. As someone who believes in the idea of Europe, it is no contradiction to have two passports, and to feel at home in two EU states at once. For me, identity is not a question of "either, or" but rather "as well as."

As a European, it meant a lot to me to vote in Romania's best interests: For a fresh start politically and against the nationalist, populist and anti-European course of the ruling PSD.

Read moreRomania's PSD puts corruption fighter Laura Kovesi on trial

DW's Dana Alexandra Scherle at the Romanian Consulate in Bonn

DW's Dana Alexandra Scherle at the Romanian Consulate in Bonn

Our parents once stood in line to buy milk

I'd packed a thick novel before heading off to the Romanian consulate on Sunday. I had expected a wait — though I never thought it would take two hours until I would finally cast my ballot. It's ironic: Back when Romania was a communist state under Ceausescu's rule, my parents were constantly standing in line to buy basic goods like milk or sugar. Now, 30 years after the end of Communist rule, Romanians abroad queue to exercise their basic democratic to vote — something that my parents and others who'd grown up under the dictator Ceausescu could only dream of.

So on Sunday, it was our duty to our parents to remain patient and vote, even though Romanian authorities had failed to set up enough polling stations abroad and generally made it as difficult as possible for us to vote. Romanian PSD lawmakers have a low opinion of so-called "foreign Romanians," regardless of their vocation or background. Unsurprisingly, most Romanians abroad do not support the PSD either. And most of them voted for the opposition on Sunday.

Watch video 05:33

Droves of Doctors Leave Romania

During the 2014 presidential elections, Romanians in other EU states faced similarly long queues in front of polling stations. Back then, I should have packed a weighty tome like "War and Peace." And a thermos flask with hot tea. The severe cold I caught after standing outside for five hours in the November rain until I could finally vote stayed with me for weeks.

At least I was spared that, waiting for two hours in the more clement May climate.

Read moreArtists explore the exodus of Romania's youth

Romanian citizens line up outside the Romanian Embassy to cast their ballots

Romanian citizens line up outside the Romanian Embassy in Berlin to cast their ballots

A present to my niece

A friend of mine who lives in Berlin needed a little more endurance. She spent three hours in front of the Romanian embassy in the German capital. And although all foreign polling stations shut at 9 pm, the Berlin embassy let her cast her vote just before 10 pm.

Romanians in the city of Offenbach near Frankfurt, meanwhile, faced such a long wait that Red Cross workers had to go around distributing drinking water. This, too, is an expression of European solidarity.

My vote for a pro-European, democratic Romania is a present to my niece Petra, who was born in my hometown Sibiu this summer. One day, when she's grown up, I'll tell her about Romania's "Sunday for future." And she will be confused that several years ago, Romanians had to queue for hours just to vote.

Above all, I hope that her generation will not have to go abroad to make a living. And that she will ask: "Why did so many people have to leave Romania when you were young?"

  • Matteo Salvini celebrates election results in Milan, May 26, 2019. (AFP/M. Medina)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    Italy: Populist surge continues

    Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's far-right League took 33.6% of the vote, a jump from the 17% claimed by the anti-immigration party in 2018 national elections. The results may change the balance of power in the League's fragile coalition with 5-Star, which slumped to 16.6% compared to with 32% in national elections last year. The opposition Democratic Party won 23.5%.

  • Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez casts his vote in European elections. (Reuters/S. Vera)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    Spain: Traditional parties buck trend and bounce back

    Unlike much of the continent, Spain's traditional center-left and center-right parties enjoyed a renaissance. The governing Socialists picked up 33% of the vote. That makes the PSOE the strongest social democrat delegation in the European Parliament. The conservative, pro-EU Popular Party won 20%, while Ciudadanos took 12.2%. The new far-right Vox party took only 6.2%; Podemos barely cracked 10%.

  • Germany's Green party celebrate in Berlin as results are announced. (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    Germany: Main parties suffer losses, Greens surge

    Angela Merkel's CDU and its CSU ally won 28% of the vote, down 7 points from 2014. The Social Democrats continued to plunge, dropping 11 points to only 15.6%. The Greens emerged a real winner, doubling their support from the last polls to 20.7%. The euroskeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured 10.6% percent, a notable dip from its 2017 general election performance.

  • French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party leader Marine Le Pen reacts after the first results in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. (Reuters/C. Platiau)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    France: Len Pen on top, but most seats to pro-EU parties

    Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) claimed first place overall, but RN's 23.5% of the vote represented a slight loss of support compared to 2014. The En Marche-led coalition won 22.5%, closer to Le Pen than polls had predicted. The Republicans and Socialists, France's traditional heavyweights, continued their political collapse, while the Greens jumped to third.

  • Nigel Farage gives a thumbs-up gesture after casting his vote in Biggin Hill; Thursday, May 23, 2019. (picture-alliance/ZUMA Press/R. Tang)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    UK: Brexit Party first, Conservatives and Labour punished

    Britain emerged from the vote polarized as it tries to leave the EU by October. Nigel Farage's Brexit Party took first place with 31.7%, although the pro-EU Liberal Democrats also enjoyed a surge in support. Both the Conservatives and Labour were hammered, receiving 8.7% and 14%, respectively. The UK's latest batch of MEPs will vacate the European Parliament when or if the country leaves the EU.

  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban casts his vote in Budeapest. May 26, 2019. (Reuters/B. Szabo)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    Hungary: Fidesz strong in polls, seeking a group in parliament

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told supporters that his Fidesz party, which won 13 of Hungary's 21 seats in the EU Parliament, "will cooperate with everyone who wants to stop immigration." Fidesz was suspended from the EPP bloc over the deterioration in the rule of law in Hungary. Orban did not address speculation that Fidesz could join Italy's Matteo Salvini's far-right bloc, the ENF.

  • Frans Timmermans makes a speech as early results are announced. Brussels, May 26, 2019. (picture-alliance/AA/D. Aydemir)

    European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

    The Netherlands: Socialists win, anti-EU parties lose ground

    Frans Timmermans, the center-left Socialist and Democrats (S&D) bloc's top candidate, led his PvdA party to the top spot in the Netherlands with 19% of the vote . He's called for progressive parties in the EU Parliament such as the Liberals, Greens and Socialist to work together. The Netherlands' two right-wing populist parties secured a combined 15% of the vote.

    Author: Chase Winter


Romania's ruling party leader jailed for corruption

EC's Donald Tusk: 'There is no Europe without the rule of law'

Speaking at the EU summit in Romania, European Council President Donald Tusk has given a strong defense of the rule of law. He also said politicians who don't address climate and environmental issues have no future. (09.05.2019)  

EC's Donald Tusk: 'There is no Europe without the rule of law'

Romania's EU presidency overshadowed by corruption cases

The east European state's six-month presidency starts as its most powerful politician Liviu Dragnea sues the European Commission over fraud accusations. EU auditors say more needs to be done to fight fraud. (11.01.2019)  

Romania lifts travel ban on former anti-corruption chief

Romania's PSD puts corruption fighter Laura Kovesi on trial

Laura Codruta Kovesi, who once led Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate, is on trial for malfeasance, bribery and perjury. Many see the charges as a ploy by the ruling Social Democrats to sabotage her career. (15.02.2019)  

Romania's EU presidency overshadowed by corruption cases

European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

Pro-EU forces took nearly two-thirds of seats in the European Parliament, countering a populist surge in most countries. Nevertheless, euroskeptics fared well in France and Brexit-ridden Britain, among others. (27.05.2019)  

EU election aftermath — live updates

Across Europe, voters cast aside the old guard in favor of populists and Green parties. Keep up with the latest reactions here as Europe grapples with a heavily fractured parliament. (27.05.2019)  

Romania's PSD puts corruption fighter Laura Kovesi on trial

Laura Codruta Kovesi, who once led Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate, is on trial for malfeasance, bribery and perjury. Many see the charges as a ploy by the ruling Social Democrats to sabotage her career. (15.02.2019)  

Artists explore the exodus of Romania's youth

Young Romanians find themselves with limited options in a corruption-riddled society. Artists are highlighting the situation in their works, but where does the future point? Medana Weident reports from Piatra Neamt. (26.10.2018)  

European Parliament election results, the main countries at a glance

Pro-EU forces took nearly two-thirds of seats in the European Parliament, countering a populist surge in most countries. Nevertheless, euroskeptics fared well in France and Brexit-ridden Britain, among others. (27.05.2019)  

Rumänien, Korruption, Dragnea

Romania's ruling party leader jailed for corruption 27.05.2019

Dubbed Romania's most powerful politician, Liviu Dragnea has been jailed for 3 1/2 years following a Supreme Court ruling. The decision came after Dragnea's PSD party suffered huge losses in the EU elections.

Frankreich Lyon Europawahl

EU election: Turnout highest in 20 years 26.05.2019

Voter turnout is on track to rise for the first time since European Parliament elections began in 1979. Stakes are high as far-right groups and euroskeptic populist parties aim to gain ground.

Großbritannien Nigel Farage, ehemals U.K. Independence Party

European elections expose polarized British public 27.05.2019

Support for Labour and the Conservatives has collapsed, with the Brexit Party and pro-Remain parties coming out on top. So where does this leave the UK? Samira Shackle reports from London.

