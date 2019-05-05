Romania's ruling party leader to serve prison sentence for corruption

Romania's Supreme Court on Monday upheld a corruption conviction and a three-and-half-year prison sentence against ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea.

Dragnea had appealed the 2018 guilty verdict handed down for using his influence to procure fake public jobs for two women, who were actually working for the PSD at the time.

Although he has been blocked from serving as prime minster because of a prior conviction for vote-rigging, he is considered the country's de facto leader and the true power behind the prime minister.

The verdict comes on the heels of a huge defeat for the PSD in the European Parliament elections.



Mass protests in Romania 2017 rallies in the capital Demonstrators joined several rallies in the capital Bucharest in February last year to protest against the government for decriminalizing certain corruption offences. The country's left-wing government adopted an emergency law to make abuse of power punishable only when it concerns sums that exceed 200,000 lei (44,000 euros)

Mass protests in Romania Crowds hit the streets Protesters set fire to street signs during scuffles with police. The government claims the new laws were necessary to bring the eastern European country's criminal code in line with recent constitutional court rulings.

Mass protests in Romania Police firing tear gas Protesters say the proposed changes would be a blow to anti-corruption drives in Romania that have been ongoing for several years. Some demonstrators hurled bottles, firecrackers and stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas.

Mass protests in Romania Nationwide riots Hundreds of thousands of protesters braved freezing temperatures in cities across the country. President Klaus Iohanis called the adoption of the law "a day of mourning for the rule of law ... which has received a grave blow from the enemies of justice."

Mass protests in Romania Riot police called out Four police and two demonstrators sustained minor injuries after protests turned violent in front of the Romanian parliament, police said. Twenty protesters were arrested and a number of Molotov cocktails were seized, according to a police statement.

Mass protests in Romania Protest in front of the government headquarters Between 200,000 and 300,000 demonstrators were reported to have turned out. Many shouted "Thieves!" and called on the government to step down in the light of the emergency decree. Author: Nadine Berghausen



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

kw/ng (AP, AFP, Reuters)