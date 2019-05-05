 Romania′s ruling party leader jailed for corruption | News | DW | 27.05.2019

News

Romania's ruling party leader jailed for corruption

Dubbed Romania's most powerful politician, Liviu Dragnea has been jailed for 3 1/2 years following a Supreme Court ruling. The decision came after Dragnea's PSD party suffered huge losses in the EU elections.

PSD leader Liviu Dragnea (picture-alliance/V.Ghirda)

Romania's Supreme Court on Monday upheld a corruption conviction and a 3 1/2 year prison sentence against ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea.

Dragnea, 56, had appealed the 2018 guilty verdict handed down for using his influence to procure fake public jobs for two women, who were actually working for the PSD at the time. He was expected to be imprisoned within 24 hours of the Supreme Court ruling.

According to prosecutors, Dragnea intervened from 2008 to 2010, when he was a government official, to keep the women employed by his party on the payroll of the family welfare agency. The women admitted working for the party while they received wages from the public agency.

He has already been blocked from serving as prime minster because of a prior conviction for vote-rigging, but he was considered the country's de facto leader and the true power behind Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

A third defeat

The verdict came on the heels of a huge defeat for Dragnea's party in the European Parliament elections. The PSD party finished second to its opposition rivals, the National Liberal Party (PNL), after collecting just 23.4% of the vote, a 14.2% drop from the 2014 vote.

Additionally, a referendum on the government's controversial judicial reforms — held alongside the EU election — won support from 80% of voters on Sunday. The referendum, an attempt by President Klaus Iohannis to block the reforms, is not legally binding, but the overwhelming support for the initiative dealt a blow to Dancila.

The Romanian Prime Minister's justice reforms are widely seen as watering down anti-corruption measures and tailored to keep Dragnea and other corrupt politicians out of prison.

  • Protestors wave flags

    Mass protests in Romania

    2017 rallies in the capital

    Demonstrators joined several rallies in the capital Bucharest in February last year to protest against the government for decriminalizing certain corruption offences. The country's left-wing government adopted an emergency law to make abuse of power punishable only when it concerns sums that exceed 200,000 lei (44,000 euros)

  • Burning street signs

    Mass protests in Romania

    Crowds hit the streets

    Protesters set fire to street signs during scuffles with police. The government claims the new laws were necessary to bring the eastern European country's criminal code in line with recent constitutional court rulings.

  • Bleeding protester

    Mass protests in Romania

    Police firing tear gas

    Protesters say the proposed changes would be a blow to anti-corruption drives in Romania that have been ongoing for several years. Some demonstrators hurled bottles, firecrackers and stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas.

  • A flare throw by protesters lands near Romanian police

    Mass protests in Romania

    Nationwide riots

    Hundreds of thousands of protesters braved freezing temperatures in cities across the country. President Klaus Iohanis called the adoption of the law "a day of mourning for the rule of law ... which has received a grave blow from the enemies of justice."

  • Romanian riot police

    Mass protests in Romania

    Riot police called out

    Four police and two demonstrators sustained minor injuries after protests turned violent in front of the Romanian parliament, police said. Twenty protesters were arrested and a number of Molotov cocktails were seized, according to a police statement.

  • Protestors in front of parliament

    Mass protests in Romania

    Protest in front of the government headquarters

    Between 200,000 and 300,000 demonstrators were reported to have turned out. Many shouted "Thieves!" and called on the government to step down in the light of the emergency decree.

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

kw,dv/ng (AP, AFP, Reuters)

