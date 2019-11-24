 Romania′s Klaus Iohannis wins 2020 Charlemagne Prize | News | DW | 14.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Romania's Klaus Iohannis wins 2020 Charlemagne Prize

Klaus Iohannis is being recognized as "an outstanding champion of European values." The judges described him as an important "bridge-builder" between Europe's east and west at a divisive time for the continent.

Klaus Iohannis waving

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis was named the recipient of the 2020 International Charlemagne Prize on Saturday.

The prize's board of directors said the 60-year-old leader had successfully steered Romania down a path of European integration, demonstrating a commitment to "freedom and democracy, the protection of minorities and cultural diversity."

The award is given out by the western German city of Aachen to honor those who defend European unity. The prize ceremony will take place in May.

In a statement, the board said Iohannis had taken steps to fight corruption while promoting the separation of powers, rule of law and the "common idea of a European future."

Read more: Why the Charlemagne Prize goes to the pope this year

Watch video 02:25

UN Secretary General receives Charlemagne Prize

Following the fall of Romania's communist dictatorship in 1989, Iohannis helped transform his country into the most European state in the region, the board of directors said.

"Romania is a country that has established itself as modern and technological," directorate spokesman Jürgen Linden said, adding that what Iohannis had achieved was "one of the greatest advances in integration since 1989."

Read more: EU's Martin Schulz receives Charlemagne Prize

The board lamented that the European Union was "divided on many key issues," but praised the Romanian president for strengthening cooperation between member states and acting as an "important mediator and bridge-builder" between eastern and western Europe.

Iohannis has been president of Romania since 2014. He was reelected with two-thirds of the vote in November on a pledge to fight corruption.

The International Charlemagne Prize was first given out in 1950. The 2019 recipient was UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while French President Emmanuel Macron won the year before. Other prominent winners include Chancellor Angela Merkel (2008), Pope John Paul II (2004) and Bill Clinton (2000).

Watch video 02:13

Romanians choose president in runoff election

nm/rc (AFP, dpa, kna, epd)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Opinion: After election win, Romania's Klaus Iohannis must deliver

President Iohannis secured an overwhelming two-thirds majority in Sunday's election. The time is now ripe for a fresh start in Romanian politics, says Robert Schwartz. (25.11.2019)  

Romania reelects President Klaus Iohannis

Incumbent Klaus Iohannis has scored a resounding victory in the second round of Romania's presidential election. Iohannis pledged to fight corruption after the fall of the center-left government. (24.11.2019)  

Emmanuel Macron receives Charlemagne Prize for European unity in Aachen

French President Emmanuel Macron received the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen "in recognition of his vision of a new Europe." In his acceptance speech, Macron described his long-term goals for the European bloc. (10.05.2018)  

EU's Martin Schulz receives Charlemagne Prize

The annual Charlemagne Prize has been to Martin Schulz, President of the European Parliament. The prize recognizes contributions toward European unification. (14.05.2015)  

Why the Charlemagne Prize goes to the pope this year

Pope Francis is to receive the prestigious Charlemagne Prize. DW looks at how the international prize got its name, why the pope was chosen and why many residents of Aachen may be headed to Rome this week. (02.05.2016)  

Macron receives Europe's Charlemagne Prize as he calls for calm in Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron has received Europe’s Charlemagne Prize. At talks in Paris on Lebanon, he’s also called for Middle East calm after the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. (08.12.2017)  

UN's Guterres calls for strong EU to avoid 'new Cold War'

Upon receiving the Charlemagne Prize, the UN secretary-general called for a strong and united Europe to avoid "a new cold war." He also said the EU was too important to fail. (30.05.2019)  

Emmanuel Macron: A man of culture

The French president is leaving his mark on the cultural scene, making bold suggestions for the future of French and European culture. DW takes a look as Macron receives the Charlemagne Prize for EU unity in Germany. (10.05.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

International Charlemagne Prize

Audios and videos on the topic

UN Secretary General receives Charlemagne Prize  

Romanians choose president in runoff election  

Related content

Rumänien | Wahlen | Klaus Iohannis

Romania reelects President Klaus Iohannis 24.11.2019

Incumbent Klaus Iohannis has scored a resounding victory in the second round of Romania's presidential election. Iohannis pledged to fight corruption after the fall of the center-left government.

Präsidentenwahl in Rumänien

Opinion: After election win, Romania's Klaus Iohannis must deliver 25.11.2019

President Iohannis secured an overwhelming two-thirds majority in Sunday's election. The time is now ripe for a fresh start in Romanian politics, says Robert Schwartz.

Rumänien Bukarest Präsidentschaftswahlen

Romania: Seeking a return to normality 24.11.2019

The Romanian president, Klaus Iohannis, is hoping to win a second term in office. This Sunday, he will find out whether he will be able to continue his efforts to create a "normal Romania."

Advertisement