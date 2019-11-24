Romania's Klaus Iohannis wins 2020 Charlemagne Prize

Klaus Iohannis is being recognized as "an outstanding champion of European values." The judges described him as an important "bridge-builder" between Europe's east and west at a divisive time for the continent.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis was named the recipient of the 2020 International Charlemagne Prize on Saturday.
The prize's board of directors said the 60-year-old leader had successfully steered Romania down a path of European integration, demonstrating a commitment to "freedom and democracy, the protection of minorities and cultural diversity."
The award is given out by the western German city of Aachen to honor those who defend European unity. The prize ceremony will take place in May.
In a statement, the board said Iohannis had taken steps to fight corruption while promoting the separation of powers, rule of law and the "common idea of a European future."
Read more: Why the Charlemagne Prize goes to the pope this year
Following the fall of Romania's communist dictatorship in 1989, Iohannis helped transform his country into the most European state in the region, the board of directors said.
"Romania is a country that has established itself as modern and technological," directorate spokesman Jürgen Linden said, adding that what Iohannis had achieved was "one of the greatest advances in integration since 1989."
Read more:EU's Martin Schulz receives Charlemagne Prize
The board lamented that the European Union was "divided on many key issues," but praised the Romanian president for strengthening cooperation between member states and acting as an "important mediator and bridge-builder" between eastern and western Europe.
Iohannis has been president of Romania since 2014. He was reelected with two-thirds of the vote in November on a pledge to fight corruption.
The International Charlemagne Prize was first given out in 1950. The 2019 recipient was UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while French President Emmanuel Macron won the year before. Other prominent winners include Chancellor Angela Merkel (2008), Pope John Paul II (2004) and Bill Clinton (2000).
nm/rc (AFP, dpa, kna, epd)
DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.
President Iohannis secured an overwhelming two-thirds majority in Sunday's election. The time is now ripe for a fresh start in Romanian politics, says Robert Schwartz. (25.11.2019)
Incumbent Klaus Iohannis has scored a resounding victory in the second round of Romania's presidential election. Iohannis pledged to fight corruption after the fall of the center-left government. (24.11.2019)
French President Emmanuel Macron received the Charlemagne Prize in Aachen "in recognition of his vision of a new Europe." In his acceptance speech, Macron described his long-term goals for the European bloc. (10.05.2018)
The annual Charlemagne Prize has been to Martin Schulz, President of the European Parliament. The prize recognizes contributions toward European unification. (14.05.2015)
Pope Francis is to receive the prestigious Charlemagne Prize. DW looks at how the international prize got its name, why the pope was chosen and why many residents of Aachen may be headed to Rome this week. (02.05.2016)
French President Emmanuel Macron has received Europe’s Charlemagne Prize. At talks in Paris on Lebanon, he’s also called for Middle East calm after the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. (08.12.2017)