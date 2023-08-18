  1. Skip to content
Romania’s Garbage Problem

22 minutes ago

Illegal landfills, minimal recycling: Romania has a huge garbage problem. To counter this, the EU provided large sums of money to help the country. But it made very little difference.

Rumänien | Roma-Ghetto auf der Mülldeponie der Stadt Cluj
Image: Cristian Ștefănescu/DW

The Pata Rât landfill site near Cluj has been an infamous focal point of the waste crisis for decades. By providing hundreds of millions of euros in subsidies, the EU has attempted to get a grip on the problem. In return, Romania was meant to close the harmful landfill sites, and implement better waste standards. However, it took authorities twelve years to close the old landfill in Pata Rât and open a new waste management center. But what has really changed?

DW reporter Gönna Ketels dives deep into the details of such EU-funded projects and discovers a complicated network of responsibilities.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 19.08.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 19.08.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 19.08.2023 – 20:15 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 01:15 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 20.08.2023 – 23:15 UTC
MON 21.08.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 21.08.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 21.08.2023 – 08:45 UTC
MON 21.08.2023 – 18:45 UTC
TUE 22.08.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 20.08.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 21.08.2023 – 08:45 UTC
TUE 22.08.2023 – 09:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

