 Romania′s centrist government collapses after no-confidence vote | News | DW | 05.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Romania's centrist government collapses after no-confidence vote

The vote against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's administration has opened the door to an early election in the EU-member state. Orban is still set to serve as interim chief.

Ousted Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/V. Ghirda)

Romanian lawmakers toppled the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday, raising the possibility of an early election in the EU member state.

The parliamentary no-confidence vote follows just three months in office. A total of 261 of 465 MPs voted in favor of a motion against Orban's government, which took over in November.

Read more'The events of December 1989 did not lead to a fresh start'

Watch video 02:13

Romanians choose president in runoff election

"The Orban government fell. It's a very big step for Romanian democracy," said Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the opposition Social Democrats (PSD), which has been seeking his ouster since Orban's National Liberal Party (PNL) took hold.

The vote followed an attempt to change the law for local elections, and to re-introduce a two-round voting system.

Orban still eyeing the post

Despite the ouster, the move is likely to benefit Orban's party, which has been vying for an early election with its key ally, President Klaus Iohannis, to take advantage of the PNL's rising approval ratings.

"This government has landed on its feet," said Orban.

The prime minister's party has seen its popularity ratings double to about 47% since a 2016 parliamentary election, while PSD's sank to about 20% over the same period.

The PNL government was installed in November following a no-confidence vote against the former PSD-led administration.

Read moreRomania: Seeking a return to normality

Iohannis is now obligated to appoint a new prime minister, who will then have to assemble a parliamentary majority. He is set to call political parties for consultations on forming a new government on Thursday, but has publicly favored Orban as his choice for interim prime minister.

National elections are scheduled to be held in late 2020, but the polls could now be brought forward by several months. The snap election would be the first such poll since the fall of Communism 30 years ago. 

Read moreRomanians find their future abroad without forgetting home 

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

Romanians choose president in runoff election  

Related content

Rumänien Minderheitsregierung von Ludovic Orban gewählt

Romania's new government wins confidence vote 04.11.2019

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's new government has won a confidence vote, ending a crisis that has held up the formation of the new European Commission. Romania's previous nominee was rejected by European lawmakers.

Rumänien Nachtclub Feuer

Romanian court sentences 13 for deadly nightclub blaze 16.12.2019

Sixty-five people died in blaze at Bucharest's Colectiv club four years ago. Outrage over the tragedy brought down the country's government led by Victor Ponta.

Misstrauensantrag gegen Rumäniens Regierung Viorica Dancila

Romania government collapses after no-confidence vote 10.10.2019

Romania's government has lost a no-confidence vote, leading to its collapse. A transitional government is now expected to take over until the next national election in 2020.

Advertisement