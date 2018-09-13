 Romanian woman dies after being set on fire during surgery | News | DW | 30.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Romanian woman dies after being set on fire during surgery

A patient has died after she was set alight during surgery for cancer, succumbing to burns on 40 percent of her body. Surgeons had used an electric scalpel and flammable disinfectant in close proximity.

Symbolbild: Surgeons operate in an operating room. (picture-alliance/ImageBROKER/J. Tack)

A woman has died after being set ablaze during a hospital operation gone awry in Romania, the health ministry announced Monday.

The patient died Sunday after she suffered burns to 40 percent of her body.

Read more30 children, including newborns, die in India hospital

Surgeons, who were initially operating on her pancreas, used an electrical scalpel despite treating her with a flammable, alcohol-based disinfectant.

Watch video 05:02

Deaths blamed on diluted disinfectant

Upon contact with the scalpel, the disinfectant caused combustion and the patient "ignited like a torch," wrote lawmaker Emanuel Ungureanu on his Facebook page. His account was based on information that hospital employees had told him. The incident could have taken place as early as December 22, he wrote.

Read moreMedical exodus leaves Romania, Bulgaria in pain

 A nurse poured a bucket of water onto the 66-year-old woman to stop the fire, but by that time, it was too late.

The use of an electric scalpel wtih alcohol-based disinfectant is prohibited during surgical procedures. Deputy Health Minister Horatiu Moldovan issued a statement saying that the "surgeons should have been aware" of the regulations. 

Read moreBritish hospital slammed for hundreds of fatal opioid overdoses

Romania's health ministry has vowed to look into the incident at Bucharest's Floreasca urgent care hospital.

The accident has highlighted Romania's flawed healthcare system, which is chronically underfunded and suffers from a shortage of trained medical staff and modern equipment.

Watch video 05:33

Droves of Doctors Leave Romania

The country's health system has been rocked by a number of health scandals in recent years, including a case in 2015 in which 38 hospitalized party-goers died after a nightclub fire

lc/rc (afp, dpa)

DW recommends

British hospital slammed for hundreds of fatal opioid overdoses

More than 450 patients died prematurely at a British hospital after being given unnecessary opioid drugs, a report finds. Patients were put on an end of life pathway after being admitted for rehabilitation. (20.06.2018)  

Romania nightclub fire death toll rises as protests continue

The death toll following a fire a nightclub in Romania's capital has risen to 44. Anti-government protests continued over the weekend on a smaller scale, despite Prime Minister Victor Ponta's resignation. (08.11.2015)  

30 children, including newborns, die in India hospital

More than 30 children have died at a government-run hospital in northern India in the past 48 hours, allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply, which was cut off due to non-payment of bills. (11.08.2017)  

Medical exodus leaves Romania, Bulgaria in pain

Thousands of doctors and nurses have left the two Balkan countries to find better jobs abroad, deepening the crisis in their already dysfunctional health systems. Boryana Dzhambazova and Claudia Ciobanu report. (02.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Droves of Doctors Leave Romania  

Deaths blamed on diluted disinfectant  

Related content

Brasilien, Sao Paulo: Wartezimmer in einer Klinik

Brazil suffers health care crisis as SUS system flounders 13.09.2018

A publicly funded hospital recently saved Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro's life after an assassination attempt. But this good news belies Brazil's public health care crisis, as Thomas Milz reports.

Proteste im Libanon

Lebanon's political and economic meltdown 22.01.2019

Lebanon, it seems, is close to political and economic paralysis. Rampant corruption, poor health care, and soaring unemployment have turned the country into a powder keg. Anchal Vohra reports from Beirut.

Symbolbild Sterbehilfe Hand halten Hände

Charities blast coalition plan to allay German care work crisis 01.02.2018

Is creating 8,000 new jobs going to ease pressure on Germany's overstretched care home sector? Negotiators trying to form a "grand coalition" government think so, but experts warn it is just plastering over the cracks.

Advertisement