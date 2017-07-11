Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu toppled in confidence vote

The centrist government of Prime Minister Florin Citu, which only took power in Romania nine months ago, has been toppled by a vote of no-confidence.

Some 281 lawmakers voted in favor, far above the 234 needed to carry the motion. There we no votes against, as the Citu's National Liberal Party (PNL) and its allies boycotted the proceedings.

The vote threatened more instability for Romania after months of political stalemate, a mounting death toll from the country's fourth wave of the coronavirus and spiking energy costs.

Citu, 49, had been in charge since elections in December, but his coalition had been fragile form the start. Then last month, the center-right Save Romania Union (USR) withdrew from government, citing Citu's "dictatorial attitude."

During debate on the no-confidence motion, Citu asked his opponents: "What do you have to gain by plunging the country into chaos?"

The left-wing opposition Social Democrats (PSD) have accused Citu and his Cabinet of "impoverishing Romanians and increasing the country's debts"

What happens next?

President Klaus Iohannis must now name a new prime minister. However, some think be may simply re-appoint Citu in order to tempt opposition parties into calling for fresh elections.

According to current polls, the opposition PSD would be the most likely to gain in renewed elections.

