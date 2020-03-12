Romanian lawmakers reinstate PM Orban amid coronavirus fears

Romania's centrist prime minister Ludovic Orban won a parliamentary vote of confidence with near unanimous support on Saturday, ending weeks of political stalemate as lawmakers scramble to address the growing COVID-19 crisis.

"It's been 286 votes for the government out of 309 cast ballots and 23 MPs voted against it," a senior ruling party deputy told reporters.

The vote restores Orban's full powers to govern as the deadly infection spreads throughout the EU country. The number of coronavirus cases in Romania rose to 102 on Saturday, though no fatalities have been reported there.

Vote of no-confidence reversed

Last month, Orban's minority liberal governmentlost a confidence vote spearheaded by the opposition. Since then, he has served as interim premier, governing in a limited capacity as rival parties jockeyed to gain support in municipal and parliamentarian elections scheduled for later this year.

The no-confidence vote had followed months of debate over whether to move up elections to bolster Orban's vulnerable government.

But with the arrival of the coronavirus in Romania, plans for a regime change have been abandoned. President Klaus Iohannis on Friday asked Orban to form a new government.

"Our party has taken full responsibility at these difficult times, and now, with a full power government, I'm confident we will manage to rein in coronavirus more resolutely," Orban said in an online statement.

State of emergency declared

As of Friday, Orban and his cabinet ministers are governing from quarantine for two weeks after coming in contact with a lawmaker who has tested positive for coronavirus.

President Iohannis on Saturday declared a national state of emergency starting from Monday, freeing up government funds to fight the infection and simplifying bureaucratic procedures.

"This state of emergency will enable allotting new important resources to fight the crisis," Iohannis said. "The government will allot more funds for ... healthcare, medicine, equipment," he said.

Romania has banned public gatherings with more than 50 people in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease.

