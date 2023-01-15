Romanian authorities seize Andrew Tate's luxury cars

Tate's sports cars and designer watches could be used to cover cost of the criminal investigation, authorities said. The influencer has been charged with human trafficking but denied the allegations over the weekend.

Romanian authorities seized an estimated estimated €3.6 million ($3.9 million) worth of luxury cars and other assets belonging to embattled influencer Andrew Tate on Saturday.

Tate has been charged with human trafficking, among other crimes.

Romania's National Agency for the Administration of Unavailable Assets said in a statement that it removed a total of 15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches and cash in several currencies from a property on the outskirts of Bucharest.

The cars include a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, a Rolls-Royce, a Porsche and an Aston Martin, among others.

Authorities removed the cars from Tate's property on the outskirts of Bucharest, known as the "Hustlers University" Image: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images

Assets could be used to compensate victims

Tate, a US-British dual citizen, was arrested in Bucharest on December 29 along with his brother Tristan Tate and two Romanian women.

They have been charged with human trafficking, rape and being part of an organized crime group and are being detained for at least 30 days.

Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) said it has identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" and were sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group.

A Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder was among the sports cars removed from Tate's property Image: Alexandru Dobre/AP/picture alliance

These women were lured by pretenses of love but subsequently intimidated and coerced into performing in pornography, the agency said.

A spokesperson for DIICOT said that if prosecutors can prove Tate gained money through these illicit activities like human trafficking, then the seized cars and other assets could be used to cover the expenses of the investigation and compensation towards victims.

Tate and the other defendants have denied the charges

Tate slams Romanian justice system

Tate is a former kickboxer and contestant on the UK reality show Big Brother who gained notoriety online for misogynistic remarks and hate speech.

He was banned from all major social media platforms until his Twitter account was reinstated last November after Elon Musk purchased the social network.

Police also seized a blue-and-black Rolls-Royce Wraith coupe Image: Vadim Ghirda/AP/picture alliance

After his vehicles were towed on Saturday, a post appeared on Tate's Twitter account which read: "Anyone who believes I'm a human trafficker is genuinely a moron."

"Anyone smart enough to understand the American system is unfair would be mind blown by the injustice of the Romanian system," the statement continued.

zc/kb (Reuters, AP)