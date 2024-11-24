Romania votes for new president amid rising far-right

Experts expect the final vote to pit far-right George Simion against incumbent center-left Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. The diaspora is expected to play a pivotal role in the outcome of the election.

Romanians began voting in the first round of a presidential election on Sunday. The frontrunners for the largely ceremonial role are the country's center-left current prime minister, Marcel Ciolacu, and the far-right nationalist George Simion.

Thirteen candidates are in the running for the presidency, with the top two candidates to face off in a second-round vote on December 8.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and will close at 9:00 p.m. Romanians abroad began casting ballots on Friday.

The European Union and NATO member country is also holding its parliamentary elections on December 1 to determine who will actually run the country.

Far-right expecting breakthrough

Experts expect the final vote to pit Simion, the leader of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) against Ciolacu, leader of Romania's largest party, the Social Democrats (PSD) which has dominated Romanian politics since the end of the Cold War.

Ciolacu, the current prime minister, is polling at 25%. He is hoping to win over voters with his pledge of ensuring "stability." Ciolacu's government has thrown its support behind neighboring Ukraine following the Russian invasion while Romania has taken on an increasingly important role within NATO.

Simion, on the other hand, opposes military aid to Ukraine, is an ardent fan of Donald Trump and wants the same model as Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government in Italy. The far-right leader has come under fire for allegations that he met with Russian spies, a claim he has denied.

"I would like that in the next five to ten years, for Romanians to be really proud to be Romanians, to promote Romanian culture, Romanian products," he said in the capital, Bucharest.

Simion, who once called his party "Trumpist," said as "a Romanian president, I will promote Romanian interests" Image: Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

Romania has a large diaspora across the EU, which will likely play a pivotal role in the outcome of this election.

Ciolacu told AP news agency that as president his priority would be "to convince Romanians to stay or return home" to help rebuild the country.

Anger over inflation and poverty

Other candidates vying for the top post include Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party, former NATO deputy secretary-general Mircea Geoana running as an independent, and Nicolae Ciuca, a former army general and leader of the center-right National Liberal Party, which is in a coalition with the PSD, although the current relations are strained.

Analysts predict frustration over inflation and poverty could boost Simion's outsider appeal in a tight race which might see the emergence of a populist regime.

"Romanian democracy is in danger for the first time since the fall of communism in 1989," political analyst Cristian Pirvulescu told AFP.

Whoever wins the second round will replace the current president, Klaus Iohannis, a liberal who has been a firm supporter of Ukraine. Iohannis has held the role since 2014.

