Romania: Top court annuls presidential election results

The court said the whole election process must be rerun, after declassified security documents alleged major Russian backing for the shock front-runner. The second round of the election was due this weekend.

Romania's top court on Friday annulled the results of the first round of the country's presidential election, when far-right populist Calin Georgescuemerged as the surprise front-runner.

This follows President Klaus Johannis earlier in the week declassifying Romanian intelligence that alleges major Russian-backed promotion of Georgescu on social media sites like TikTok and Telegram.

Georgescu surged from relative obscurity to lead the field despite running an independent campaign on modest means Image: Vadim Ghirda/AP/picture alliance

Georgescu had been set to go up against centrist Elena Lasconi this weekend in the second-round runoff.

"The electoral process to elect Romania's president will be fully re-run, and the government will set a new date and ... calendar for the neccessary steps," the court said in a statement on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

msh/ab (AP, Reuters)