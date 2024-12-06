Romania: Top court annuls presidential election results

Romania: Top court annuls presidential election resultsDecember 6, 2024
Romania's top court on Friday annulled the results of the first round of the country's presidential election, when far-right populist Calin Georgescuemerged as the surprise front-runner.
This follows President Klaus Johannis earlier in the week declassifying Romanian intelligence that alleges major Russian-backed promotion of Georgescu on social media sites like TikTok and Telegram.
Georgescu had been set to go up against centrist Elena Lasconi this weekend in the second-round runoff.
"The electoral process to elect Romania's president will be fully re-run, and the government will set a new date and ... calendar for the neccessary steps," the court said in a statement on Friday.
This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.
msh/ab (AP, Reuters)