  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Middle East crisisRussia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Breaking
PoliticsRomania

Romania: Top court annuls presidential election results

December 6, 2024

The court said the whole election process must be rerun, after declassified security documents alleged major Russian backing for the shock front-runner. The second round of the election was due this weekend.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nqb8
A woman leaves one of the voting booths with curtains in the colors of Romania as she prepares to cast her vote during European Parliament Elections at a polling station in Bucharest, Romania, on June 9, 2024.
Romanians will be asked to vote again, after a pro-Russian candidate calling for a halt to all support for Ukraine surged from single digit support to win the first roundImage: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

Romania's top court on Friday annulled   the results of the first round of the country's presidential election, when far-right populist Calin Georgescuemerged as the surprise front-runner.

This follows President Klaus Johannis earlier in the week declassifying Romanian intelligence that alleges major Russian-backed promotion of Georgescu on social media sites like TikTok and Telegram.

Calin Georgescu, the independent candidate for presidency who won the first round of presidential elections, speaks after an interview with the Associated Press in Izvorani, Romania, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024.
Georgescu surged from relative obscurity to lead the field despite running an independent campaign on modest meansImage: Vadim Ghirda/AP/picture alliance

Georgescu had been set to go up against centrist Elena Lasconi this weekend in the second-round runoff.

"The electoral process to elect Romania's president will be fully re-run, and the government will set a new date and ... calendar for the neccessary steps," the court said in a statement on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

msh/ab (AP, Reuters)