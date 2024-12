The court said the whole election process must be rerun, after the declassification of security documents. The second round of the election was due this weekend.

Romania's top court annulled on Friday the results of the first round of the presidential election, that was won by far-right populist Calin Georgescu. He had been set to go up against centrist Elena Lasconi this weekend.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

rmt/ab (AP, Reuters)