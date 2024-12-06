Romania: Top court annuls presidential election results

The court said the whole election process must be rerun, after declassified security documents alleged major Russian backing for the shock front-runner. The second round of the election was due this weekend.

Romania's top court on Friday annulled the results of the first round of the country's presidential election, when far-right populist Calin Georgescuemerged as the surprise front-runner.

This follows President Klaus Johannis earlier in the week declassifying Romanian intelligence that alleges major Russian-backed promotion of Georgescu on social media sites like TikTok and Telegram.

Georgescu surged from relative obscurity to lead the field despite running an independent campaign on modest means Image: Vadim Ghirda/AP/picture alliance

Georgescu had been set to go up against centrist Elena Lasconi this weekend in the second-round runoff.

"The electoral process to elect Romania's president will be fully re-run, and the government will set a new date and ... calendar for the neccessary steps," the court said in a statement on Friday.

Sudden surge for Putin proponent baffled observers

Georgescu, an independent candidate who declared zero campaign spending, was polling in single digits soon before the vote, but surged to just under 23% of the vote.

Lasconi was next on just over 19%.

Romanian authorities declassified intelligence on Wednesday alleging "aggressive hybrid Russian attacks," saying there were coordinated campaigns on influential accounts on TikTok and Telegram to promote Georgescu.

Romania is both an EU and NATO member. Georgescu had called to cut all support for Ukraine and spoken in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The EU said on Friday that it had sent an urgent request to TikTok for more information.

Romania also voted in parliamentary elections at the weekend, but the court has not called their integrity into question.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.

msh/ab (AP, Reuters)