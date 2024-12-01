  1. Skip to content
Romania: Ruling Social Democrats set to win elections

December 1, 2024

Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party was in the lead with 26% of the vote in the country's parliamentary elections, according to exit polls. The far-right was also expected to make gains.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ncrJ
Romanian Prime Minister and former leader of Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu prepares to vote on the day of the parliamentary election, in Buzau, Romania
Romanian Social Democratic Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said voters had confirmed they wanted investment to continueImage: Bogdan Buda/Inquam/REUTERS

Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) appeared to have won the most votes in a parliamentary election on Sunday, coming in ahead of a resurgent far-right movement challenging the country's pro-Western orientation, an exit poll showed.

Exit polls showed the PSD with 26% of the vote, ahead of the hard-right Alliance for the Unification of Romania (AUR) on 19%.

More to follow...

dh/sms (AFP, Reuters)