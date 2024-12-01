Romania: Ruling Social Democrats set to win elections

Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party was in the lead with 26% of the vote in the country's parliamentary elections, according to exit polls. The far-right was also expected to make gains.

Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) appeared to have won the most votes in a parliamentary election on Sunday, coming in ahead of a resurgent far-right movement challenging the country's pro-Western orientation, an exit poll showed.

Exit polls showed the PSD with 26% of the vote, ahead of the hard-right Alliance for the Unification of Romania (AUR) on 19%.

More to follow...

dh/sms (AFP, Reuters)