Romania: Ruling Social Democrats set to win elections

PoliticsRomania
Romania: Ruling Social Democrats set to win electionsDecember 1, 2024
Advertisement
Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) appeared to have won the most votes in a parliamentary election on Sunday, coming in ahead of a resurgent far-right movement challenging the country's pro-Western orientation, an exit poll showed.
Exit polls showed the PSD with 26% of the vote, ahead of the hard-right Alliance for the Unification of Romania (AUR) on 19%.
More to follow...
dh/sms (AFP, Reuters)