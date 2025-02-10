Romania president resigns amid populist pressure

Romania's centrist president has stepped down following pressure from opposition far-right parties after a presidential election was annulled in December amid accusations of Russian meddling.

Romania's centrist president, Klaus Iohannis, announced his resignation in an emotional address Monday, saying he was stepping down to "spare" his country from the crisis that followed a cancelled presidential vote last year.

Presidential elections had been due to take place in December, but were called off amid claims of Russian meddling and a first-round victory by a far-right candidate.

Iohannis's tenure was then extended, and he said he would remain in office until a successor was chosen in a fresh first round of presidential elections set for May.

Romanian president under pressure from populist parties

However, Iohannis, a pro-EU politician, has been under pressure by far-right parties ever since the failed vote in December.

Last month, tens of thousands of Romanians took part in protests called by the far-right criticizing the canceled vote and

Far-right politician Calin Georgescu, who won the first, annulled, vote, said that throwing out the results had amounted to a "formalized coup d'etat."

Iohannis held office since 2014 and had served a maximum of two five-year terms.

Several opposition parties, including the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), the nationalist S.O.S party and the Party of Young People, had sought Iohannis' ouster through an impeachment motion.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn