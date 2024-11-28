Romania orders election recount after shock far-right win

The recount was ordered by Romania's Consitutional Court. Far-right populist Calin Georgescu won the first round of the presidential election and was set to go against centrist Elena Lasconi in a December runoff.

Romania's top court on Thursday mandated a recount of votes in the first round of the country's presidential election, where a far-right candidate scored a surprise victory.

The Romanian Constitutional Court "unanimously ordered the reverification and recounting of the voting ballots for the November 24 presidential election," it said in a statement.

At the same time, the court shot down an application to annul the first round of voting, saying it had been filed after the permitted deadline.

The decision for a recount comes as the country's presidency said top officials reported "cyberattacks aimed at influencing the correction of the electoral process" in Sunday's election. The presidency said that Russia's has an interest to influence Romanian society.

The presidency also claimed that social media app TikTok gave "preferential treatment" to the far-right candidate who won the first round.

Calin Georgescu, earlier a little-known independent candidate, won the first round of the election, and will face off against centrist Elena Lasconi in a runoff on December 8.

