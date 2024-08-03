  1. Skip to content
Romania: March 8 — a day for women … and flower shops

Tiberiu Stoichici
March 8, 2024

International Women's Day on March 8 is probably celebrated more elaborately in Romania than anywhere else in Europe. As a result, it's almost mandatory for every single woman in the country to receive flowers on that day. This brings a great deal of joy, not only to women, but to florists too.

On March 8 — International Women's Day — virtually every woman in Romania is supposed to be given flowers. It's a long-standing tradition that not only delights women but gives florists a boost too. Flower sales skyrocket on March 8 in most urban areas. 

Slovak tour operator Vladys has been living in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, for four years now. So, his top priority today is to find the right flowers for his Romanian girlfriend, Simona. After all, when in Romania, do as the Romanians do! 

