 Romania government collapses after no-confidence vote | News | DW | 10.10.2019

News

Romania's government has lost a no-confidence vote, leading to its collapse. A transitional government is now expected to take over until the next national election in 2020.

Israel Besuch Ministerpräsidentin Viorica Dancila aus Rumänien (Getty Images/AFP/G. Tibbon)

Romanian lawmakers brought down the Social Democrat government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday, following a vote of no-confidence.

The vote means the collapse of Romania's ruling government and opens the way for a transitional government to take over until the next national election in 2020.

"We have stopped the Social Democrat Party from hurting Romania," said Ludovic Orban, leader of the opposition Liberal Party, which led the no-confidence vote.

More to follow...

ed/sms (Reuters, dpa)

Related content

Rumänische Ministerpräsidentin Viorica Dancila in Brüssel

Opinion: Romania's political crisis sends PSD into free fall 27.08.2019

Romania's Social Democrat-led coalition government has collapsed. As Prime Minister Viorica Dancila clings to power, her party is sliding toward political insignificance, says DW's Robert Schwartz.

Rumänien Bukarest Proteste gegen Regierung

Romania: Tens of thousands rally against government in Bucharest 11.08.2019

Over 20,000 took to the streets of Bucharest to protest the Social Democrat-led government. The demonstrations were organized by Romanian expatriates angry over widespread corruption and attacks on the judiciary.

Rumänien Bukarest Ministerpräsidentin Viorica Dancila

Romania's coalition government collapses 26.08.2019

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has tried to put a brave face on proceedings but a confidence vote is on the horizon. The leader no longer holds a majority in parliament and will seek to be propped up elsewhere.

