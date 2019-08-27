Romania government collapses after no-confidence vote

Romanian lawmakers brought down the Social Democrat government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday, following a vote of no-confidence.

The vote means the collapse of Romania's ruling government and opens the way for a transitional government to take over until the next national election in 2020.

"We have stopped the Social Democrat Party from hurting Romania," said Ludovic Orban, leader of the opposition Liberal Party, which led the no-confidence vote.

