Romania government collapses after no-confidence vote

Romania's government has lost a no-confidence vote, leading to its collapse. A transitional government is now expected to take over until the next national election in 2020.
Romanian lawmakers brought down the Social Democrat government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday, following a vote of no-confidence.
The vote means the collapse of Romania's ruling government and opens the way for a transitional government to take over until the next national election in December 2020.
"We have stopped the Social Democrat Party from hurting Romania," said Ludovic Orban, leader of the opposition Liberal Party, which led the no-confidence vote.
Incompetence and misuse of EU funds
238 representatives and senators in the bicameral legislation, five more than necessary, supported the no confidence motion. Lawmakers accused Dancila of incompetence and misuse of EU funds.
Six opposition parties brought the vote of no confidence. Dancila will remain as a caretaker prime minister in the meantime. It is unclear whether the vote will trigger early elections.
Alternatively, opposition parties may find a way to form a new government.
President Klaus Iohannis may ask the Liberal Party to form a new government. Presidential elections are scheduled for next month in Romania.
Dancila's government lost their majority in August when the coalition they were part of broke down.
