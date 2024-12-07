Romania election: Pro-EU or pro-Russia president?

In a landmark election for the country, voters in Romania will on Sunday choose a new president. In doing so, they will decide whether they see the country's future at the heart of Europe or more closely bound to Russia.

A man in a white tracksuit sits in his car, recording a short Facebook reel.

"I would like to clarify something," he says into the camera. "I was wrong. I voted out of anger against the system. But that's no excuse. Because I didn't check everything the candidate claimed."

A few days later, the same man posts again. This time, he explains why he voted for the hard-right, pro-Russia, anti-establishment candidate, Calin Georgescu, even though he doesn't share his political views.

He talks about his "endless rage" and finishes by saying that he will not be voting in the presidential election runoff on Sunday. The reason, he says, is that he sees no good option.

Protest by a well-known entrepreneur

The man in these reels is Stefan Mandachi. He is 38 years old and an entrepreneur from Suceava in northern Romania.

Romanian entrepreneur Stefan Mandachi turned his luxury hotel in Suceava in northern Romania into a reception center for Ukrainian refugees in 2022 Image: Alessandro Serrano/Photoshot/picture alliance

He came to national attention in 2019 when he paid for one meter (3.2 feet) of motorway to be built — complete with four lanes, median and signposts — in protest at the lack of national infrastructure development programs in Romania.

Mandachi is also known for his humanitarian activities, such as his very generous support for Ukrainian refugees in 2022.

Rage against the 'system'

Just a few days before Sunday's presidential election runoff, social media platforms in Romania are awash with videos like Mandachi's. Many elicit hundreds or even thousands of comments.

For those unfamiliar with Romania, it is hard to comprehend the widespread anger about "the system and its parties."

People are angry about corruption and clientelism, about the ignorance and self-serving attitude of the political class, about poor medical care, about schools in dire need of repair and about the tiny pensions paid to so many people.

It was against this backdrop that a virtually unknown political outsider won the first round of the presidential election on November 24.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist

Calin Georgescu is an extreme right-wing conspiracy theorist and Christian Orthodox fundamentalist. He is also an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Romanian wartime dictator Ion Antonescu and the fascist Iron Guard movement with which Antonescu was associated for a time.

Far-right candidate Calin Georgescu is hoping to win Sunday's presidential runoff Image: Alexandru Dobre/AP/picture alliance

After his videos on TikTok were shared hundreds of thousands of times, Georgescu got 23% of the vote.

On Sunday, voters will have to choose between Georgescu and his opponent, Elena Lasconi, who came second with 19% of the vote.

Lasconi is head of the progressive liberal Save Romania Union (USR), mayor of a small town in southern Romania and former star journalist at a private television channel.

'Romania first'

Given the complete failure of polling organizations in the run-up to the first round, experts are reluctant to make any forecasts this time.

Of the few polls that do exist, some see Georgescu ahead, some Lasconi. One thing is, however, certain: Georgescu stands a good chance of becoming president.

If he does, it would be a catastrophe for the European Union and NATO.

Although the Romanian president does not have many powers, he or she can delay or block political decisions and processes or paralyze the country and make it an unpredictable partner.

Trump-style rhetoric

Georgescu has adopted US President-elect Donald Trump's style of rhetoric, saying that he "always puts Romania and the Romanian people first."

"We will no longer speak to the West on our knees, but at eye level," he has said.

Some of Georgescu's lofty plans are reminiscent of the projects and policies of megalomaniac communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu Image: Barbara Pflaum/picture alliance

In sharp contrast to what he was saying just a few weeks ago, he apparently no longer seeks to take Romania out of the EU and NATO. He is, however, pledging an immediate stop to Romanian military aid for Ukraine and a more Russia-friendly course.

Memories of the Ceausescu era

The few times he has appeared in public in recent days, Georgescu has said nothing new. Speaking on the Marius Tuca Show on YouTube, which is viewed by hundreds of thousands of people, he said that he only had one party — the Romanian people — and that Romania was a "gift from God to the Romanian people."

Georgescu also said that as president, he would set up an "exchange for food, one for energy and one for metals," adding that Romania will supply Europe with "food, water, raw materials and energy" and in this way become "a hub for peace."

Such plans are reminiscent of the policies of the megalomaniac communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, who was toppled during a revolution in 1989.

Elena Lasconi, his opponent on Sunday, is setting herself up as the candidate who will ensure that Romania does not tumble into a pro-Russia, isolationist, nationalist abyss. She is pledging to keep Romania in the EU and NATO.

"Romanians have to choose whether they want to make a gift of Romania to Russia or whether they want to remain in the European Union" says candidate Elena Lasconi Image: Pond5 Images/imago images

Lasconi now has the entire political establishment on her side — including the ruling Social Democrats (PSD), who lost considerable support in last Sunday's parliamentary election, but still emerged as the country's strongest party. Many Romanians see the PSD as the epitome of corruption and clientelism.

Progressive ideas and conservative values

Since the first round of the presidential election, Elena Lasconi has made some strong appearances where she called on her compatriots to vote for freedom and democracy and to reject political madness.

On the other hand, she sometimes seems out of her depth and is unable to answer certain, specific questions — something she readily admits. In terms of policies, she seeks to combine progressive ideas and Christian conservative values and promises far-reaching reforms.

The oversized cross that she frequently wears around her neck is becoming something of a trademark.

Women in Romanian politics face an uphill struggle

After hesitating for a long time, even the leadership of the powerful Romanian Orthodox Church has spoken out in favor of Romania staying in the EU and NATO.

It is, however, debatable whether the establishment's full-throated support for Lasconi will be enough to get her elected.

The Palace of the Parliament, seat of Romania's parliament, in Bucharest Image: Micha Korb/picture alliance

The fact that she is a woman could put her at a disadvantage. Widespread misogyny combined with a lasting hatred of Elena Ceausescu — wife of the former communist dictator, whom many in Romania considered to be the "real evil" of the Ceausescu era — make life very difficult for women in Romanian politics.

Focus on the role of social media

Just what kind of role social media — and above all TikTok — will play in the runoff is unclear.

Romania's outgoing president, Klaus Iohannis, on Wednesday released secret service documents that say Calin Georgescu received substantial financial support from obscure IT companies for the dissemination of TikTok videos and the influencing of algorithms. Georgescu himself claims to have run his campaign without any kind of funding whatsoever.

The reports also say that there were approximately 85,000 cyberattacks on Romania's public IT infrastructure during the election process. The Romanian secret service claims Russia was behind these attacks.

Lasconi has responded to these reports by once again calling on voters not to back her opponent on Sunday.

"Russia acted in exactly the same way as it is doing now before it attacked Ukraine," she warned. "Romanians have to choose whether they want to make a gift of Romania to Russia or whether they want to remain in the European Union."

This article was originally published in German and adapted by Aingeal Flanagan.