 Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80 | News | DW | 24.08.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

The octogenarian rocker "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," a spokesperson said. He was described as "one of the greatest drummers of his generation."

Kalifornien Musiker Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts, the legendary Rolling Stones drummer, has died at the age of 80.

The musician "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," his publicist, Bernard Doherty said.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation," Doherty added.

Watts had revealed he would not go on tour with the Rolling Stones in 2021 because he was suffering from undefined health problems.

The end of an icon

Charlie Watts was often described as one of the top musicians of his generation, helping to cement one of the greatest rhythm sections in the history of rock.

But in a recent interview with The Guardian he just spoke of himself as someone who was following his passions.

"I love playing the drums, and I love playing with Mick and Keith and Ronnie," Watts told The Guardian once. "I don't know about the rest of it. It wouldn't bother me if the Rolling Stones said: 'That's it ... enough.'"

  • four men dresses in diverse clothing smile into the camera (picture alliance/dpa/A. Gombert)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Four guys, one fate

    Forever a rock 'n' roller? The Rolling Stones are among the world's oldest rock bands. On average, they're now in their late seventies. You may be able to read their age in their faces, but their youthful energy doesn't seem to have diminished — they just about to embark on another a taxing tour, pandemic withstanding.

  • The Rolling Stones in 1964 (Getty Images)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Starting out with rhythm and blues

    Mick Jagger and Keith Richards met each other at school. In 1962, they founded The Rolling Stones. Also performing at their first concert in London were Tony Chapman (drums), Dick Taylor (bass) and Ian Stewart (piano). Another line-up followed with Brian Jones (second guitar), Bill Wyman (bass) and Charlie Watts (drums), who performed on the first album, The Rolling Stones, in 1964.

  • four man band (Getty Images)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Bad boy band

    With their feel-good songs, The Beatles were already achieving world fame in 1964. That's why Andrew Loog Oldham, then manager of the Stones, wanted to create a counter-pole to the Fab Four. They were to become famous as the "bad boys" — though during their first TV performance in the show "Ready Steady Go," they came across as harmless good guys.

  • Mick Jagger Rolling Stones in Münster, Germany in 1965 (picture-alliance/dpa/Otto Noecker)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    A different image

    One year later, on September 11, 1965, the Stones gave their first concert in West Germany — in the rather conservative city of Münster. The police had a hard time keeping their fans under control. Most residents in Münster, however, eyed the Stones with suspicion. They were actually lucky, though. Fans in Berlin demolished a stage during a later concert, which would take seven years to rebuild.

  • Marianne Faithfull with her son Nicholas in 1969 (Imago)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll

    During the late 1960s, no other band came to embody the image of the hedonistic rock star more than the Stones. The combination of rock music, free love and drug consumption seemed a constant at the time. Stones guitarist Brian Jones became ill from his drug use, which is why he left the band in June 1969. A short time later, he drowned in his swimming pool under mysterious circumstances.

  • The Rolling Stones on June 16, 1976 in Zurich (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    An ingenious idea

    In May 1965, the Stones went on their third tour across the US, playing cover versions of US hits once more. They still hadn't produced enough songs of their own. One night, Keith played a new melody on his guitar, and he loved it so much that he recorded it and had Mick listen to it. It was the hookline of their first worldwide hit: "Satisfaction."

  • Altamont Free Concert with the Rolling Stones (picture-alliance/AP)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Shock in Altamont

    The Altamont Free Concert, initiated by the Stones management, was intended as a peaceful counter event to Woodstock. Alongside the Stones on stage were, among others, Santana, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and Jefferson Airplane. When the Stones appeared, there was a great deal upheaval among the audience and the concert needed to be interrupted. The Hells Angels were behind the commotion.

  • Altamont Free Concert with The Rolling Stones and Hells Angels (picture-alliance/AP)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    The end of the hippie era

    When the Stones started playing "Under my Thumb," a man collapsed in front of the stage after a member of the Hells Angels stabbed him in the back. The band was shocked. Later, they finished the Altamont Free Concert. "If Woodstock was the dream," said British photographer Eamon McCabe later, "then Altamont was the nightmare." This day, December 6,1969, saw the end of the hippie era.

  • The Rolling Stones in Moscow in 2003 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Live and raw

    Altamont made a dent, but only for a short time. The Rolling Stones continued with their straight rock 'n' roll - a style that made them world famous. And the Stones wouldn't have been the Stones if they had decided to stop giving concerts or going on tours. For 50 years, they've successfully been playing stages around the world. In 2003, pictured here, they performed in Moscow.

  • Rolling Stones concert in Saitama (AP)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    'I'm a rolling stone'

    In 2006, Japanese fans enjoyed a Stones concert in the city of Saitama, north of Tokyo (pictured). Some time later, the Stones performed in the Serbian capital of Belgrade. True fans were the world know where the band's name came from: Apparently, Brian Jones was inspired by the blues hit "Mannish Boy" by Muddy Waters, which contained the line, "I'm a rolling stone."

  • The Rolling Stones performance in Lisbon in 2014 (AFP/Getty Images)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Rocking to retirement

    Even at an older age - Mick and Keith are both in their mid-70s now - The Rolling Stones continue to tour around the world, entertaining fans young and old alike. In May 2014, for example, they performed during the Rio Lisboa Music Festival in Lisbon. And, as usual, they gave their very best, much to the joy of their Portuguese fans.

  • The Rolling Stones in Cuba (Reuters/I. Alvarado)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Cuba - we'll be there

    In February 2016, the Rolling Stones started their América-Latina-Olé-Tour in Santiago de Chile, giving their final concert at the end of March in Cuba. It was a free event at a sports park in Havana, where the boys did their best to demonstrate how fit they still were. In this picture, the band had just landed at the airport of Havana. The concert DVD "Havana Moon" was released in November 2016.

  • In Hamburg, a Rolling Stones Concert tour truck prepares to unload (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    'No Filter' Tour comes to Germany

    Fortunately for German fans, the band also made a recent stop there. On September 9, 2017 the "No Filter" tour arrived at the port city of Hamburg before heading to two more German venues, Munich's Olympic Stadium on September 12 and the Dusseldorf Arena on October 9. No one knows when - or if - the Stones will play in Germany again, which is why those tickets were highly coveted.

  • The Rolling Stones performing in Hamburg (Reuters/M. Mac Matzen)

    Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll: The Rolling Stones

    Rockin' grandpa

    With Mick Jagger having turned 75 and Keith Richards also about to make the same landmark later in 2018, there seems to be no stopping for the Rolling Stones. Jagger, by now a great-grandfather, continues to live like a 27-year-old, touring, recording and having a great time while being the rock legend he is. May the Stones rock and roll forever more!

    Author: Silke Wünsch (ad, ss)


Without Charlie Watts as a calming influence among rock 'n' roll's long-serving band, the Rolling Stones would probably have not lasted as long as it has.

Watts' diplomatic tact often served to bring the hot-tempered, quarrelsome Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to their senses. It was due to his calming influence that the Rolling Stones were still together when he passed away and were even ready to hit the road again once the pandemic subsided.

As Richards once said: "There couldn't be a Rolling Stones without Charlie Watts."

The music world pays tribute

Musicians from all over the world have been quick to shower Watts' musical genius with praise after his drumming inspired a generation.

Fellow British star Elton John said Watts was "the ultimate drummer" in a Facebook post.

He called him "the most stylish of men, and such brilliant company" while offering his condolences to his family and the members of his band.

"RIP Charlie Watts, one of the greatest rock drummers ever and a real gentleman," tweeted Canadian rocker Bryan Adams.

jc/dj (AP, Reuters)

Advertisement