 Rohingya refugees steer clear of planned repatriation to Myanmar | News | DW | 22.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Rohingya refugees steer clear of planned repatriation to Myanmar

Some 3,450 Rohingya refugees were due to be sent back to Myanmar from Bangladesh, but none appeared at the repatriation center. The UN has confirmed that abuse tantamount to genocide had occurred in Myanmar.

Rohingya refugees, Teknaf, Bangladesh

A second attempt at convincing Rohingya refugees to return to Myanmar from camps in southeastern Bangladesh failed on Thursday as those listed to return did not appear for their repatriation, an official said.

"We waited until 4 p.m. (1000 UTC)," the official told the German dpa news agency.

A similar attempt fell flat in November as the refugees highlighted security concerns in Myanmar.

Agreement ignored

Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed to begin returning refugees in an effort to revive a repatriation deal from 2017.

The two sides started the process after Myanmar cleared 3,450 people to return from a group of more than 22,000 refugees submitted by Bangladeshi authorities.

DW's Naomi Conrad had earlier on Thursday tweeted: "Today, voluntary repatriation of Rohingya refugees is set to start from three camps. It's unclear how many — if any — have agreed to return to Myanmar. For now, all seems calm."

However, no Rohingya Muslims appeared at the makeshift center, where the refugees were expected to convene before traveling to the border, as Myanmar officials waited on the other side, according to Khalid Hossain, a refugee repatriation official.

Conrad said Myanmar officials would not respond to DW's questions regarding refugees' rights.

Genocidal intent

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar headed for Bangladesh in August 2017 after a brutal military clampdown.

Myanmar denied any wrongdoing and said the militant actions across hundreds of villages in northern Rakhine was in response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents.

However, a United Nations report released on Thursday contradicted those claims. It stated that sexual violence was committed by Myanmar troops against Rohingya women and girls. The investigation concluded that it was an indication of the military's genocidal intent to destroy the mainly Muslim ethnic minority.

A UN independent panel of investigators, after two years of research, confirmed that Myanmar's government failed to hold anyone accountable and said it was responsible "under the Genocide Convention for its failure to investigate and punish acts of genocide."

The report added: "Hundreds of Rohingya women and girls were raped, with 80 percent of the rapes corroborated by the Mission being gang rapes. The Tatmadaw (Myanmar military) was responsible for 82 percent of these gang rapes."

The Myanmar government refused entry to the Human Rights investigators. As a result, they traveled to refugee camps in Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia, where they met with aid groups, think-tanks, academics and intergovernmental organizations, in order to compile their report.

Watch video 02:05

Myanmar tries to persuade Rohingya to repatriate

jsi/sms (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Birthday celebrations for Myammar's first community radio station

Khayae FM is the first community radio station in Myanmar and on February 18, the community reporters and staff celebrated the station's very first birthday. (28.02.2019)  

Geneva Conventions at 70: More enforcement needed

The Geneva Conventions, the foundation of international humanitarian law, were adopted 70 years ago in the aftermath of World War II. With the changing nature of warfare and modern challenges, are they still relevant? (12.08.2019)  

UN urges sanctions on Myanmar army-linked businesses

UN investigators are calling on world leaders to impose sanctions on companies linked to Myanmar's military. They say almost 60 foreign businesses, including firms from Europe, could be helping to fund rights abuses. (05.08.2019)  

UN fears Myanmar internet blackout a 'cover' for abuses

Mobile internet has been shut down in parts of conflict-torn western Myanmar under a government decree. A UN investigator warns the army could be using the blackout as a cover for "gross human rights violations." (25.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Myanmar tries to persuade Rohingya to repatriate  

Related content

Rohingyas Flüchtlinge kehren nach Myanmar zurück

Repatriation plans stir fear among Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh 21.08.2019

Nearly 3,500 Rohingya living in Bangladesh fear for their lives after being told they would be sent back to Myanmar. DW's Naomi Conrad and Arafatul Islam spoke to them at their shelters in Cox's Bazar.

Rohingya refugees subjected to organized crime in camps 16.08.2019

Rohingya refugees in camps in Bangladesh are facing danger from their own people. According to reports, over the last two years, at least 31 refugees have been killed in camps in Bangladesh. Many others have been abducted for ransom.

Kutupalong-Flüchtlingslager in Bangladesch

Rohingya refugees struggle to survive in monsoon season 17.07.2019

In Bangladesh, up to a million Rohingya live in overcrowded refugee camps that have been hit hard by monsoon rains. Floods and landslides have killed at least ten and swept away thousands of shanty homes. Now the race is on to rebuild before the next rains come.

Advertisement