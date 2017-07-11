Rockets hit Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base hosting US troops

Numerous rockets were reported to have hit the Ain al-Asad air base on Wednesday, with no casualties reported initially.

US and Iraqi forces are housed at the base in the western Anbar province, as well as troops from other members of the Operation Inherent Resolve coalition against the "Islamic State" (IS) group.

The US last week launched an airstrike in eastern Syria on facilities used by Iran-backed militia.

About 13 rockets were launched from a location some 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the base, a Baghdad Operations Command official told the Reuters news agency.

The rocket attack was the second in Iraq this month, coming two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.

A rocket attack on US-led forces in northern Iraq last month killed a civilian contractor and injured a US service member.

A history of attacks on bases

Militants apparently backed by Iran fired numerous missiles at two bases that were hosting US forces, including Ain al-Asad, last January.

Tehran said the attacks, which caused injuries among US personnel, were in revenge for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, leader of the Islamic Republic's elite Quds force.

Rocket attacks were also carried out on other American targets in Iraq since then, including the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Two US soldiers and a British soldier werekilled last March at the Taji camp — the deadliest rocket attack in years on an Iraqi military base hosting foreign troops.

The US military is reported to have deployed Patriot air defense systems at the Ain al-Asad base, in western Anbar province, as a precaution against Iranian attacks.

rc/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)