Rockets hit Iraq air base housing US troops

Several mortar shells fell inside the Balad air base north of Baghdad on Sunday, wounding four Iraqi soldiers, military sources said.

The base, which lies about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the capital, also houses US troops, but most of the Americans stationed there had already been pulled out amid rising tensions in the region between the US and Iran.

Tehran launched missile attacks on American targets in Iraq earlier this week in response to the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

The military sources said Sunday's strike hit the Balad base's runway and gate. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

nm/rc (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

