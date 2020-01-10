Rockets hit Iraq air base housing US troops

Most American soldiers stationed at the Balad base had already left following soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran. Military sources said four Iraqis were wounded in the attack.
Several mortar shells fell inside the Balad air base north of Baghdad on Sunday, wounding four Iraqi soldiers, military sources said.
The base, which lies about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the capital, also houses US troops, but most of the Americans stationed there had already been pulled out amid rising tensions in the region between the US and Iran.
Tehran launched missile attacks on American targets in Iraq earlier this week in response to the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.
The military sources said Sunday's strike hit the Balad base's runway and gate. There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.
Read more: Why the US and Iran are not at war
nm/rc (Reuters, AFP, dpa)
DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.
Anger in Iran and abroad is mounting after Tehran admitted to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian airliner. Protesters in the country are demanding those responsible be held to account. (12.01.2020)
Washington and Baghdad should not discuss troop withdrawal, the US State Department has said, refusing parliament's request for US soldiers to leave. Protesters in Iraq urged both the US and Iran to stop their meddling. (10.01.2020)
US politicians rejoiced over Soleimani's assassination while Iranians mourned him as a national hero. We sum up key events in the days and moments following the attack on Iran's most powerful military general. (08.01.2020)
Iran has responded to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani with missile strikes on air bases in Iraq. Amid fears of war in the Middle East, experts say the strikes are more theatrics than direct retaliation. (08.01.2020)
Iranian officials have warned the US against launching another retaliatory attack. Iran's UN envoy also dismissed calls for cooperation from Trump as "unbelievable" considering the ongoing sanctions against Iran. (09.01.2020)