Rockets fired from Ethiopia's Tigray hit Eritrean capital, diplomats say

Multiple rockets fired from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region hit the capital of neighboring Eritrea on Saturday, five diplomats have said, as the conflict between government forces and a separatist group spilled beyond Ethiopia's borders.

At least two of the rockets hit the Asmara airport on Saturday evening, three diplomats have said.

Tigray region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), has accused Eritrea of providing military support to the Ethiopian government and sending troops across the border, allegations that Eritrea has denied.

"We are not part of the conflict," Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed told Reuters news agency.

Earlier on Saturday, a senior member of the TPLF had threatened retaliatory "missile attacks" on Asmara and the Eritrean port city of Massawa "to foil military any movement."

Read more: Civilians at risk in Ethiopia's Tigray war

There was no immediate military response to the latest attacks from either Eritrea or the TPLF.

Tigray has been under a communications blackout since the conflict began, making it difficult to verify claims from both camps about the situation on the ground.

The rocket strikes come on the same day as the TPLF, considered a rebel group by the Ethiopian government, claimed attacks on two airports in a separate region of Ethiopia.

"Yesterday evening we've inflicted heavy damages on the military components of the Gondar and Bahir Dar airports," Getachew Reda, a spokesperson of the TPLF, said in a statement Saturday.

"As long as the attacks on the people of Tigray do not stop, the attacks will intensify," he added.

Watch video 02:31 Share Civilians flee Tigray region Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3lI66 Ethiopia: Fears of wider conflict mount

Both the airports in the Amhara region are used for military as well as civilian aircraft.

The federal government acknowledged the attacks, saying the airport areas have sustained damages. A doctor said that two soldiers were killed and at least 15 people were injured.

The conflict so far

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in the Tigray region on November 4. He had vowed a quick and decisive victory while senior military officials had assured the conflict would be contained in the region.

Ethiopia has been carrying out airstrikes in Tigray, targeting arms depots and equipment controlled by TPLF forces. The federal government says its military operations are aimed at restoring the rule of law in the region.

Watch video 03:33 'This is becoming a disaster' – Samuel Getachew reports

Read more: Ethiopia: 'Massacre' of civilians in Tigray, Amnesty claims

So far, the fighting has killed hundreds of people on both sides and displaced thousands of others, many of whom are fleeing into Sudan, threatening to destabilize other parts of Ethiopia and the wide Horn of Africa region.

Abiy's government has dismissed international calls for the cessation of hostilities, saying the TPLF needs will have to be disarmed before talks could begin.

Tigray is a heavily armed region that played a dominant role in the Ethiopian government and military for over three decades. It fought a brutal border war with Eritrea from 1998 to 2000.

Abiy took power in 2018 and won the Nobel Peace Prize the following year for his efforts to initiate a rapprochement with Eritrea.

Since Abiy became the prime minister, Tigray's power in the country's politics has waned and the TPLF has complained of being scapegoated for the country's woes.

Tensions escalated in September when Tigray held regional elections in defiance of the federal government, which called the vote "illegal."

adi/sms (AFP, Reuters)