Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad

The US embassy in the Baghdad Green Zone was targeted in a rocket attack on Sunday, according to early reports.

Iraqi security officials told AP on condition of anonymity that the embassy's C-RAM defense system shot down the rockets mid-air causing damage to a residential complex and parked cars. There were no reports of casualties.

"The US Embassy confirms rockets targeting the International Zone (Green Zone) resulted in the engagement of embassy defensive systems," a statement released by the embassy said, adding that the compound suffered some minor damage.

"We call on all Iraqi political and governmental leaders to take steps to prevent such attacks and hold accountable those responsible,'' the statement said.

Explosions heard across Baghdad

Joyce Karam, correspondent for The National, shared a video of the rockets being intercepted on Twitter and wrote that the embassy had been "targeted with barrage of Katyusha Rockets and mortar shells."

AFP reporters in the city heard at least five loud explosions followed by whistling sounds.

"Everyone is screaming and crying. My wife is losing it from all the terrifying sounds," a local Iraqi man, whose house was hit, told AFP.

The killing of Soleimani lingers

The attack took place in the run-up to the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, which was directed by Washington.

The US withdrew some staff from its Baghdad embassy earlier in December in expectation of reprisals.

Sunday's attack was the third apparent violation of a truce agreed in October by Western and Iraqi authorities with hardline and pro-Iran groups.

Several groups unexpectedly condemned the attack including the populist cleric and former militant leader Moqtada al-Sadr. Iraqi Shia paramilitary group Kataeb Hezbollah, which itself has been accused of carrying out attacks, said that "bombing the (US) embassy of evil at this time is considered out of order."

The Trump administration has accused Iran of being behind a recent spate of attacks on US interests in the country and has warned Baghdad that it will close its embassy unless Iraq can get the attacks under control.

In November, President Trump announced a reduction of US troops in Iraq by January, before he leaves office.

ab/dj (AP, Reuters, AFP)