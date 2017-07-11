 Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad | News | DW | 20.12.2020

News

Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad

At least one of the rockets fired at the US embassy in Iraq has been intercepted, according to early reports.

The US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

The US embassy's missile defense system shot down three rockets

The US embassy in the Baghdad Green Zone was targeted in a rocket attack on Sunday, according to early reports.

Security sources told Reuters news agency that several rockets landed inside the heavily fortified area in the Iraqi capital.

Joyce Karam, correspondent for The National, shared a video of the rockets being intercepted on Twitter and wrote that the embassy had been "targeted with barrage of Katyusha Rockets and mortar shells."

Iraqi security officials told AP on condition of anonymity that the embassy's C-RAM defense system shot down the rockets mid-air causing damage to a residential complex and parked cars.

There were no reports of casualties.

The attack took place in the run-up to the one-year anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Soleimani, which was directed by Washington.

The US withdrew some staff from its Baghdad embassy earlier in December in expectation of reprisals.

The Trump administration has accused Iran of being behind a recent spate of attacks on US interests in the country and has warned Baghdad that it will close its embassy unless Iraq can get the attacks under control.

ab/dj (AP, Reuters)

