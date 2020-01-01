Rockets fired at Baghdad airport

At least three Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad International Airport, killing at least four people and burning multiple vehicles, security forces said on Friday.

The rockets fell near the air cargo hall, the military-run Security Media Cell said in a statement.

The media center also posted images of vehicles on fire, without providing further information. The statement was issued after there loud blasts were heard near the airport.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday after US Air raids on Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases.

Tensions between the US and Iran have surged due to US sanctions on Iran and conflicts over attacks on oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia.

