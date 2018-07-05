 Rocker Udo Lindenberg: A nightmare for East German authorities | Music | DW | 05.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Rocker Udo Lindenberg: A nightmare for East German authorities

After being banned for years, the rock star and committed peace activist managed to be invited to perform in East Berlin in 1983 — despite having mocked state leader Erich Honecker in a popular song.

Udo Lindenberg 1983 in der DDR (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Klar)

At his performance for peace in 1983

True fans of veteran German rock star Udo Lindenberg already know that he has also been painting and drawing his entire life. The rocker expresses his commitment to peace and freedom not only through his songs and statements, but also in his drawings.

They are now on show at an exhibition in Leipzig: "Nuances" presents Udo Lindenberg's political art, which also reflects his interest for the people of the former East German state, 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Udo Lindenberg sees an additional symbolic power in the fact that the exhibition is held in Leipzig, the city where political protests known as the Monday demonstrations began in September 1989: "No one knew: Would it stay peaceful or would they send in the tanks and the guns? That was a real risk, so this is my homage to the pioneers, to the women and men who first took to the streets," the rocker told DW.

Along with Lindenberg's paintings, the exhibition includes a golden Trabant car, photos from his career as well as painted-over files the Stasi, the GDR's official state security service, kept on him.

Udo Lindenberg yellow and blue painting, Checkpoint (Udo Lindenberg)

Udo Lindenberg's painting "Checkpoint"

Germany's division regularly appeared in Lindenberg's songs, for example in "Mädchen aus Ostberlin" (Girl from East Berlin, 1973), which is about a guy who unwillingly has to leave a girl he's just met in East Berlin. The singer told DW that the song was based on his own experience meeting "a very friendly, charming person — my first girl from East Berlin." At the end of the day, he was confronted to the fact that he had to return to the west before the midnight curfew.

In "Rock'n' Roll Arena Jena" from 1975, Lindenberg sings how he'd like to perform throughout East Germany, where he knew that he "had many friends."

That only happened after the fall of the Wall. There was one exception, but it didn't quite turn out as planned…

Read more: 8 reasons why Udo Lindenberg is Germany's undisputed king of rock at 70

  • Udo Lindenberg 1983 with East German fans (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    Celebrated and spied upon

    On the day of his East Berlin concert on October 25, 1983, the East German state security started tracking Udo Lindenberg as soon as he came through the Invalidenstrasse border crossing. Every step of the rock singer from the West was photographed. Exact times were recorded in Stasi documents: "Entry at 12:10. From 12:10 to 12:23, an interview with West German TV broadcaster," and so on.

  • Fans assembled for the Udo Lindenberg concert in East Berlin (picture-alliance/Dieter Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    Enthusiastic crowd in front of the Palace of the Republic

    "It is to be expected that a large number of young people from the capital and from the districts of the Republic will try to take part in this event, even if they are not in possession of a valid ticket," the Stasi noted in its mission paper ahead of the event. Preparations were made accordingly to tackle the presumably enthusiastic crowd, with 400 task force workers sent to the event.

  • Fans waiting for Udo Lindenberg concert in East Berlin (picture-alliance/Dieter Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    Udo is finally here!

    GDR leaders were hoping for a good outcome from Udo Lindenberg's performance at the "Festival for World Peace." The famous rock star from the West was also an outspoken peace activist. By allowing him to perform, communist leaders hoped to portray themselves as committed to peace as well. But beyond politics, the fans were simply thrilled to finally be able to see their idol perform live.

  • People seated in a concert hall in 1983 (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    The real fans weren't invited

    But that was a fallacy: The tickets for the festival were issued by the communist Free German Youth association, so Lindenberg was facing 4,200 dutiful GDR youths and a number of officials at the concert. "Inside, there were only stiff animals on Valium who adhered to party principles; the real fans were outside, demanding their Udo," Lindenberg later recalled.

  • Udo Lindenberg 1983 in der DDR: Udo singt vor einem Friedenstauben-Emblem (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    An allegedly harmless performance

    Udo Lindenberg sang four songs at the concert, including his anti-war anthem "Wozu sind Kriege da?" (What are wars for?). He did not perform his song "Sonderzug nach Pankow" (Special Train to Pankow), which had been so unpopular with functionaries in the run-up to the concert. Instead, he caused a furor with a remark that was not in line with the organizers' plans...

  • Udo Lindenberg concert in 1983 (picture-alliance/Dieter Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    'Get rid of all missiles'

    Lindenberg fulminated against NATO armament in the West. So far, so good. But then the star added: "German ground must never again be the source of war. Disband all rocket scrap metal in the Federal Republic of Germany and the GDR!" That didn't go down well, as it was precisely on this day that the decision had been made to station Soviet missiles in the GDR.

  • Udo Lindenberg fans rioting (picture-alliance/dpa/Klar)

    The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

    The real fans rioted

    Meanwhile, there was major tumult going on outside. Hundreds of Udo fans weren't able to experience the concert — and that had consequences. Before, during and after the show, fans rioted in the streets, so the East German police had their hands full. For the Stasi, the whole event proved to be a huge operation, until Lindenberg finally crossed back to West Berlin at midnight.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (als)


'Mediocre pop singer'

Udo Lindenberg had been trying to get the authorization to perform in East Germany since the mid-1970s, but GDR authorities would not allow him to play. Even though he had many fans, his songs were forbidden in discos and on the radio. Even wearing fan merchandise publicly was seen as a sign of protest and proscribed. 

The Stasi had identified Udo Lindenberg and his Panikorchester (Panic Orchestra) as troublemakers. The first files on the rocker date from the year 1976. They reveal that officials viewed the West German musician as a "mediocre pop singer" with an "expressly anarchistic" style. Another entry states: "His appearance is characterized by typical, almost standardized clothing (felt hat, rubber trousers, half-boots and mostly black T-shirts) and by a deliberately rowdy and casual behavior."

Erich Honecker in 1971 (Bundesarchiv - Bild 183-K0616-0001-125)

Erich Honecker in 1971

'Hey, honey, I'll sing for little money'

East German functionaries definitely didn't want to give the stage to such a subversive personality.

Then in 1983, Lindenberg reacted to the performance ban with a song called "Sonderzug nach Pankow" (Special Train to Pankow), which appealed ironically to East Germany's leader, Erich Honecker: "Hey, honey, I'll sing for little money in the Palace of the Republic, if you let me." The lyrics depict the politician as "actually being a rocker" who "secretly likes to put on his leather jacket, lock himself up in the loo and listen to West radio."

It outraged GDR officials. The state security noted in the Lindenberg file: "The song represents a defamation of the Secretary General of the SED [Erich Honecker] and the cultural policy of the state." The song was declared "offensive" and officially forbidden.

Nevertheless, it could be heard in discos throughout East Germany. Spies arrested DJs who played the single. Two young DJs from Cottbus even received five-month prison sentences.

Read more: Rammstein: Sons of East German punk

Invited as a peace activist

Meanwhile, however, a global political crisis was escalating. The NATO Double-Track Decision had led Western powers to deploy nuclear weapons in Western Europe, and it was only a matter of time before West Germany would also begin to arm.

In that context of uncertainty, the East German leadership felt that it would be good to invite peace activists from the West. Udo Lindenberg was invited to perform — and not only in the East Berlin Palace of the Republic, but in other GDR cities as well.

Udo Lindenberg in front of the Palace of the Republic (Udo Lindenberg Archiv/Kristina Eriksson)

Udo Lindenberg in front of the Palace of the Republic

The show took place on October 25, 1983. It was a prestigious event, which was also later broadcast unedited on TV. Lindenberg did his job: "Tonight we play for peace and, for the first time, for all people in East Germany, for you here with us and for you watching us on television." He then exclaimed: "Get rid of your junk weapons, West and East Germany! We don't want to see a single missile anywhere!"

State officials were taken aback by the public's strong reaction to Udo Lindenberg's statements. His Stasi report states: "Udo Lindenberg's performance sparked more enthusiasm than expected from state officials; if he had extended his performance by just one song, it would probably have been impossible to discipline the audience afterwards, despite previous instructions."

Consequently, Lindenberg's tour through the GDR was cancelled. Authorities wanted to avoid having him incite the youth to rebel against the state.

They became pen pals

But the rocker didn't give up. He kept trying to obtain a performance permit for East Germany, even contacting Erich Honecker personally. In 1987, he gave the East German leader a leather jacket. In return, the State Council Chairman gave the rocker a shawm, a wind instrument Honecker had wanted to play in his youth.

Udo Lindenberg mit Honecker-Schalmei (picture-alliance/dpa)

Lindenberg with Honecker's shawm, which is also on show at the "Nuances" exhibition

Shortly afterwards, Honecker visited the West German state of Saarland. And Udo Lindenberg was there to greet him with an electric guitar inscribed with "Gitarren statt Knarren" (guitars instead of rifles), offered as "a symbol of our common peace efforts," said Lindenberg, playing up to the politician.

Honecker's reaction: "Guitars instead of rifles, that's perfectly right. All the best for the future and see you in the German Democratic Republic."

But despite the direct connection with Erich Honecker, they didn't meet again in East Germany. The GDR cultural authorities kept a hard stance: No entry for Udo Lindenberg. 

Udo Lindenberg offering a guitar to Erich Honecker (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Tschauner)

The guitar gifted to Honecker "wasn't quite cheap," Lindenberg says

The night the Berlin Wall fell on November 9, Lindenberg immediately flew to Berlin: "I camouflaged myself a bit; I didn't wear my usual hat but other hats and wigs and a painted beard and all the tralala, and spent days in the middle of the action on the streets, once in a while letting fans recognize me. They couldn't believe it: Is that the real Udo or a double or what?" It was the best party in his life, he told DW.    

It was not until 1990, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, that Udo Lindenberg could fulfill his dream of touring East Germany and singing for all his fans.

The exhibition "Udo Lindenberg. Nuances" can be seen at the Museum der bildenden Künste in Leipzig until November 24, 2019. 

DW recommends

Udo Lindenberg: 'As entertainers, we have to take a political stand'

As the German rock star Udo Lindenberg turns 70, DW met him during a rehearsal for his upcoming tour, which kicks off on May 20. He discussed Germany's values - and how he perceives himself. (17.05.2016)  

Udo Lindenberg becomes honorary citizen of hometown Gronau

To celebrate his 70th birthday, Udo Lindenberg's hometown Gronau has bestowed on him its highest honor: honorary citizenship. (27.07.2016)  

Rammstein: Sons of East German punk

Till Lindemann and his five colleagues weren't inactive before founding their band Rammstein. They all grew up in the GDR's punk and underground scene — a subversive tradition that still influences them today. (26.07.2019)  

5 European musicians you probably didn't know are also avid painters

Some artists seem not to be content finding success in only one area. It's fairly common for some performers, especially pop musicians, to paint in addition to their music. One such artist: Paul McCartney. (26.09.2017)  

8 reasons why Udo Lindenberg is Germany's undisputed king of rock at 70

Germans probably don't need to be convinced that Udo Lindenberg is a rock legend, but as a Deutschrock pioneer, he's remained somewhat anonymous outside German-speaking countries. Here's why you have to know who he is. (16.05.2016)  

The Trabant, the iconic East German car, turns 60

On November 7, 1957, the first "Trabi" rolled off the line. Thousands of them crossed from East to West Germany in 1989, two years before its production was halted. Explore the history of the car that's now cult. (07.11.2017)  

Berlin 'resurrects' its controversial Palace of the Republic

Many Germans still remember Berlin's demolished Palace of the Republic, but the draft for a new East German constitution from 1990 is widely forgotten. An art event revisits the symbolic charge of the two phantoms. (07.03.2019)  

Ex-East Germany leader Erich Honecker's arrest: 25 years on

From the throne to jail: Erich Honecker was hunted, homeless, exiled and jailed in his last years of life. The former East German strongman fell with his state. He was arrested on July 29,1992. (29.07.2017)  

Statue of German rocker Udo Lindenberg stolen — and no one notices

Lindenberg is a cult figure in Germany, and the living legend has a bronze effigy in his hometown. Cracked, temporarily replaced and now stolen, "Gronau's statue of liberty" has faced many challenges within three years. (05.07.2018)  

The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

He had been banned from performing in the GDR for years. West German rocker Udo Lindenberg then performed for the first and only time in East Berlin in 1983. The event didn't go unnoticed. (05.09.2019)  

A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg

Almost 50 years on stage: Udo Lindenberg looks back at successful decades, and a few less successful years. Here's everything you need to know about the German rock legend born on May 17, 1946. (05.07.2018)  

'Panic rocker' Udo Lindenberg now has his own museum

The self-declared "panic rocker" and peace activist Udo Lindenberg flew high, fell far and came back "like a phoenix from the bottle." At the opening of his Panik City museum, here are some of the stages of his life. (20.03.2018)  

Related content

Warnermusic Pressebilder von Udo Lindenberg

A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg 05.07.2018

Almost 50 years on stage: Udo Lindenberg looks back at successful decades, and a few less successful years. Here's everything you need to know about the German rock legend born on May 17, 1946.

Deutschland Gronau Udo Lindenberg Statue

Statue of German rocker Udo Lindenberg stolen — and no one notices 05.07.2018

Lindenberg is a cult figure in Germany, and the living legend has a bronze effigy in his hometown. Cracked, temporarily replaced and now stolen, "Gronau's statue of liberty" has faced many challenges within three years.

Udo Lindenberg Ost Berlin Konzert 1983 Palast der Republik

'Panic rocker' Udo Lindenberg now has his own museum 20.03.2018

The self-declared "panic rocker" and peace activist Udo Lindenberg flew high, fell far and came back "like a phoenix from the bottle." At the opening of his Panik City museum, here are some of the stages of his life.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill | DIE NEUE ZEIT (ZDF/Zero One Film/Julia Terjung)

Without Borders Film Festival features hidden gems

Bauhaus founders, an untameable child, a Macedonian woman grapples with her conservative ideals, and a tale of robot friends: The Without Borders Film Festival in Bad Saarow again offers a diverse and compelling program.  

Books

Salman Rushdie mit seinem Roman Mitternachtskinder (Picture-alliance/dpa/F. Hanson/PA Wire)

Salman Rushdie: A selection of works

As Salman Rushdie's latest novel, "Quichotte," is released in the US, here are some of the British Indian author's most famous works.  

Music

Udo Lindenberg tritt 1983 erstmals in Ostberlin auf: Blick auf Bühne mit singendem Udo vor Leinwänden mit Friedenstaube und der Aufschrift Für den Frieden der Welt (picture-alliance/Dieter Klar)

The day Udo Lindenberg rocked East Berlin

He had been banned from performing in the GDR for years. West German rocker Udo Lindenberg then performed for the first and only time in East Berlin in 1983. The event didn't go unnoticed.  

Arts

Painting by Bernhard Heisig. A man holds up his thumb. (Bernhard Heisig/VG Bild- Kunst Bonn, 2019/bpk/Museum der bildenden Künste, Leipzig)

Works from the 'Utopia and Demise: Art in East Germany' exhibition

Thirty years after the fall oft he Berlin Wall, a museum in the western German city Düsseldorf presents East German art. The idea is to overcome old prejudices.  

Digital Culture

Deutschland Computerspielemesse Gamescom 2019 in Köln (Getty Images/L. Schulze)

Gamescom: Cloud gaming turns industry inside out

Cloud gaming is one trend in the spotlight of this year's Gamescom, the world's top games trade show. Google's new platform, Stadia, could completely change the industry. Here's what cloud gaming is all about.  