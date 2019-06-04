 Rockall dispute: Irish fishermen defiant despite Scottish warning | News | DW | 09.06.2019

News

Rockall dispute: Irish fishermen defiant despite Scottish warning

Irish trawlers are continuing to fish around the Atlantic Ocean islet despite Scotland warning that it would send patrols. Dublin doesn't recognize Britain's sovereignty of the rock, but has never claimed it for itself.

Rockall Island (cc by Irish Defence Forces 2.0)

Irish fishing vessels have ignored a warning of "enforcement action" from Scotland's government against "illegal" trawling in a 19-kilometer (12-mile) fishing zone around a tiny disputed islet in the Atlantic Ocean.

Irish public broadcaster RTE reported on Sunday that Irish skippers were continuing to fish around Rockall, an uninhabitable outcrop that the British government claimed 64 years ago. The broadcaster said the Irish trawlers had no intention of leaving the area.

"Our boats are inside that [exclusion zone] at the moment and they are going to continue fishing there," John D O’Kane of a fishermen's co-operative in Greencastle, the closest Irish port to Rockall, told RTE.

Scottish external affairs minister Fiona Hyslop vowed this week to send patrol vessels to the area after noticing an increase in activity from Irish vessels, which she said was unlawful.

Hyslop wrote to her Irish counterpart on Friday warning that the country would protect its fishing zone around Rockall, which lies 420 kilometers (260 miles) off Scotland's Western Isles and Ireland's County Donegal coast.

Infografik Karte Rockall Insel EN

Ireland doesn't recognize Britain's claim to Rockall but has never sought sovereignty for itself. The government insists, however, that the waters around Rockall form part of Irish waters under the European Union's Common Fisheries Policy (CFP).

'No reason to exclude Irish trawlers'

"Ireland's position has been strongly made that there is no basis for excluding Irish fishing vessels from the Rockall waters as they are legitimately pursuing EU fishing opportunities in these waters and have done so unhindered for decades," a statement from the Irish government said on Friday.

Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, said although the government had tried to avoid a standoff with Scotland, he had "no option but to put our fishing industry on notice of the stated intention of the Scottish government."

The Scottish Fishermen's Federation, meanwhile, backed its government's proposed action.

"The area is recognized in UK law as part of Scottish territorial waters and hosts multi-million-pound haddock, monkfish and squid fisheries that are hugely important to our fleet," Bertie Armstrong, chief executive of the SFF, said in a statement.

Move emboldens Scottish fishermen

"The Scottish government is right to impose compliance, full stop. But at a time when we are moving towards independent Coastal State status it lays down a benchmark for the future," he added, referring to Britain's exit from the EU, which will see it operate outside the CFP.

Fewer than 20 people have ever set foot on the isolated Atlantic outcrop, among them, the British navy, which hoisted the Union flag in 1955. In 1972, the British government declared Rockall part of Scotland.

As Rockall cannot sustain human habitation or economic life, the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) allows the claimant to a territorial sea extending 12 nautical miles.

  Waterways present Brexit conundrum

    Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen

    Waterways present Brexit conundrum

    Mussel fishermen share many of the concerns about Britain's divorce from the European Union. They are also felt by many people who earn a living along the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

  Fishermen are worried

    Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen

    Fishermen are worried

    Many fishermen have an additional headache on top of the prospect of tariffs and trade disruption: the waters in which they fish are the subject of a territorial row that stretches back decades. Carlingford Lough is a waterway that forms part of the border between the county of Down in British-run Northern Ireland and Louth in EU member Ireland.

  Carlingford Lough border issues

    Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen

    Carlingford Lough border issues

    In this picture Northern Ireland is seen on the left and the Republic of Ireland on the right with Carlingford Lough in the middle. Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny has said it is of "vital national interest" that no physical barrier or customs controls be put back on the border, winning initial EU backing. But the fishermen of Carlingford Lough fear their concerns will not be a priority.

  Stuck in the middle

    Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen

    Stuck in the middle

    Fisherman MacDonald explains: "No one can define who owns what. Neither of the two governments have defined the border here and nobody can say where is the North and where is the South. We're stuck in the middle and nobody wants to talk to us about it."

  Scenic view of the Irish landscape

    Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen

    Scenic view of the Irish landscape

    In fact, talks are ongoing between the Irish and British governments relating to the jurisdiction of Carlingford Lough and the unresolved ownership of Lough Foyle, which lies to the west between Donegal and Derry. The Loughs Agency, a cross-border body overseeing both areas, said that in a statement.

  Border dispute might hurt the industry

    Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen

    Border dispute might hurt the industry

    Mussel fisherman Brian Cunningham, seen here with his skipper Shay Fitzpatrick, explains, that most boats based in Northern Ireland normally fish off the coast in the Republic of Ireland. He thus fears that Brexit could lead to a doubling up of paperwork such as trawler registrations. This adds costs that would hurt the industry.

  Difficult times ahead for mussel fishermen

    Disputed Irish loughs present Brexit dilemma for fishermen

    Difficult times ahead for mussel fishermen

    "When Brexit comes, what's going to happen? We're going to have to jump through hoops that by the time the paper work is sorted out our mussels will be dead. Mussels are landed live, processed live and sold live to the customer. It's a live animal, so it's going to be very, very difficult," Cunningham says.

    Author: Nadine Berghausen


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

